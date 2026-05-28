Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Super Powers Supergirl Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys

Entertainment Earth is continuing the legacy of the DC Comics Super Powers with some exclusive releases from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary McFarlane Toys brings Supergirl to the revived DC Super Powers line as an Entertainment Earth exclusive release.

The retro Supergirl figure features classic Kenner-inspired styling, bright comic colors, and a soft fabric cape.

DC Super Powers Supergirl stands 4.5 inches tall, includes 7 points of articulation, and comes on a vintage card.

Supergirl pre-orders are live now in a case of six for $80, with McFarlane Toys set to ship in August 2026.

McFarlane Toys is losing part of its DC Comics license at the end of the year, but all hope is not lost. Some of the DC toys are sticking around, like the reboot of the 1980 DC Super Powers line. This new collection of figures will be exclusive to Entertainment Earth, with a new wave of 6 figures coming soon. Kicking things off is the Girl of Steel, who arrives with brand-new Super Powers that capture all of that iconic Kenner style. This retro-styled release brings Kara Zor-El to life with vintage articulation, bright comic-inspired colors, and a soft fabric cape that perfectly captures the nostalgic feel of the original line.

First introduced by DC Comics in 1959, Supergirl quickly became one of the publisher's most iconic heroines. As Superman's cousin and a fellow survivor of Krypton, she would help expand the mythos of the Man of Steel to new heights. Standing roughly 4.5" tall with approximately seven points of articulation, this new DC Super Powers figure arrives in retro blister card packaging with updated artwork. This new figure will be a perfect addition for both longtime collectors and new DC fans alike. Pre-orders are already live as a case of six for $80 with an August 2026 release date.

McFarlane Toys – DC Super Powers: Supergirl

"Supergirl – As the most powerful teenager on the planet, the Girl of Steel possesses all of Superman's powers, from superhuman strength, speed, and invulnerability, all the way down to his flight and enhanced senses. Supergirl is featured in a soft fabric cape."

"Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Continuing the legacy of the DC Super Powers line of the 1980s, comes a batch of your favorite heroes and villains in the classic nostalgia series you love. These classic 4 1/2-inch scale Super Powers Figures have approximately 7 points of articulation. Each figure comes packaged in iconic Super Powers blister card packaging with updated artwork and logos reflecting your favorite characters. Ages 12 and up."

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