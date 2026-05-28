Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City Showrunner Teases New Season 3 Faces

The Walking Dead: Dead City Showrunner Seth Hoffman offered intel on Season 3's new faces, Aimee Garcia, Raúl Castillo, and Jimmi Simpson.

Article Summary The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 adds Aimee Garcia, Raúl Castillo, and Jimmi Simpson to shake up Manhattan.

Seth Hoffman says Aimee Garcia’s Renata leads a survivor family with deep ties to The Croat and big stakes ahead.

Raúl Castillo’s Luis becomes a key doctor and mentor as Hershel looks to follow his grandfather’s path into medicine.

Jimmi Simpson’s Dillard mirrors Negan’s darkest instincts, warning what happens when survival means cutting off humanity.

With the third season of Showrunner Seth Hoffman and AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City set to be unleashed on July 26th, we've been getting some interesting insights into what viewers can expect. In our previous go-around, Morgan and Cohan discussed how Negan and Maggie's dynamic has changed for the better as they take on new threats to their efforts to forge a better future. For this go-around, Hoffman is sharing some intel on how three new faces will affect Maggie, Negan, and Hershel (Logan Kim).

Aimee Garcia's Renata Leads a New Group, But Has History with a Familiar Name: "They are like a big extended family with dozens of people who survived together over the core of the apocalypse. They have a history with the Croat [Željko Ivanek], and Renata is the leader and matriarch of the family."

Raúl Castillo's Luis (Renata's Brother) Will Be Hershel's Medical Mentor: "Luis is a doctor. So he is a critical resource there, and Hershel realizes that he – following in his grandfather's footsteps – wants to go into medicine. So Luis has a really important mentor role to play with Hershel."

Jimmi Simpson's Dillard Sounds a Cautionary Tale for Negan: "Dillard is a character who ingeniously found a way to survive by himself, but there's a psychological cost to having been by yourself for all those years. Renata is a flip side to Maggie, and Dillard is a flip side to Negan," Hoffman notes. Negan, at the beginning of this season, is sort of at a crossroads where he kind of feels like people are terrible. He wants to leave everybody and go be a hermit. And Dillard is in a lot of ways what happens if you reject people. Dillard and Negan have a really compelling relationship." Cohan added, "Dillard's character is like a revelation. He's one of my favorite characters in all 'The Walking Dead.' Period. Full stop."

In the upcoming third season of The Walking Dead: Dead City, Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) finally put aside their differences to build the first thriving community in Manhattan since the apocalypse. However, when chaos begins to arise in the city, they are forced to question whether they have learned from their old wounds or whether their dark past will spell doom for the entire city. Logan Kim and Michael Emery also star. Aimee Garcia's Renata is described as "a disarmingly charming leader with a natural ability to win people over with her optimism and convivial personality." Jimmi Simpson is set for the role of Dillard, though additional details were not released. Raúl Castillo (Task, Army of the Dead) has joined the series as a series regular in the role of Luis, though no additional details were offered.

NYC isn't done with Negan and Maggie just yet… 🍎#DeadCity will be returning for SEASON 3, with #TWD veteran Seth Hoffman joining as showrunner! pic.twitter.com/GaTVvJrxdx — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 16, 2025 Show Full Tweet

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland, on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the second season starred Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast for the second season. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

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