Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: hoppers

Pixar's Hoppers Will Debut On Disney+ Starting Next Week

If you missed out on seeing Pixar's Hoppers in theaters earlier this year, you get to fix that soon, because the film is hopping right onto Disney+ starting next week.

Article Summary Pixar's Hoppers starts streaming on Disney+ on June 3, 2026, giving fans a new chance to catch the animated adventure.

Disney and Pixar confirmed the Hoppers Disney+ debut with a fresh trailer, spotlighting the film's streaming rollout.

Hoppers earned solid results in theaters, standing out as a bold and original Pixar release with an experimental edge.

Directed by Daniel Chong, Hoppers follows Mabel as she uses new tech to communicate with animals in unexpected ways.

Pixar is looking to have its second hit of the year in just a couple of weeks with Toy Story 5, but they're already doing better than last year, thanks to how well Hoppers ended up doing. Was it a massive smash? No, but it was also weird as hell, experimental, and exactly the kind of thing that thrived in early Pixar and tends to get kneecapped in the age of "a billion at the box office is the baseline measure of success." If you missed out on seeing Hoppers in theaters, you'll have the chance to fix that next week. Disney and Pixar have confirmed that Hoppers will hop right onto Disney+ starting on June 3, 2026. We got a new trailer and poster to go along with the announcement.

Hoppers: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Hoppers is the new animated comedy adventure that introduces Mabel, an animal lover who seizes an opportunity to use a new technology to 'hop' her consciousness into a life-like robotic beaver and communicate directly with animals. Using the technology, Mabel uncovers mysteries within the animal world that are beyond anything she could have imagined.

Hoppers features the voice of Bobby Moynihan as King George, an undeniably optimistic, kind and larger-than-life beaver who is the leader of the pond and king of the mammals. Jon Hamm voices Mayor Jerry, a politician running for reelection in Beaverton. Under his shiny, perfectly coiffed hair and matching public persona, Jerry is losing his cool over the one thing he can't control: Mabel.

Hoppers also features the voices of Meryl Streep (Insect Queen), Dave Franco (Titus), Kathy Najimy (Dr. Sam), Eduardo Franco (Loaf), Melissa Villaseñor (Ellen), Ego Nwodim (Fish Queen), Vanessa Bayer (Diane), Sam Richardson (Conner), Aparna Nancherla (Nisha), Nichole Sakura (Reptile Queens), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Bird King), Steve Purcell (Amphibian King), Karen Huie (Grandma Tanaka) and Tom Law (Tom Lizard), along with previously announced voice cast members Piper Curda (Mabel), Bobby Moynihan (KingGeorge) and Jon Hamm (Mayor Jerry).

Hoppers is directed by Daniel Chong (We Bare Bears), produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle (Incredibles 2), and features an original score by composer Mark Mothersbaugh (Thor: Ragnarok). The film opens exclusively in theaters on March 6, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!