Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Mars Inc., snickers

Every Reese Out There, Come Settle a Debate With Snickers

Snickers has a new promotion going on where they'd like to get as many people named Reese to help settle a peanut butter debate

Article Summary Snickers launches a playful campaign inviting every Reese in America to help settle the crunchy vs. creamy peanut butter debate.

Anyone with Reese as a first, middle, or last name can sign the Snickers Peanut Butter pledge through June 11.

The first 100 Reese participants earn special rewards, while 25 winners score a year’s supply of Snickers Peanut Butter.

Snickers says its Peanut Butter bar ends the debate by combining creamy peanut butter, crunchy peanuts, caramel, and nougat.

Mars Inc. has launched a new campaign for Snickers where they are looking for help to settle a debate from one specific group of people. The campaign wants to bring together all the people they can, named Reese (or whichever way you spell it), to determine if people like crunchy or creamy peanut butter best. Because they figure people named Reese could help get through all the pieces. They made an ad for it, but they are making an official contest for people nmamed Reese to join in, which we have the details for you below.

Every Reese Out There Come Settle a Debate With Snickers

Snickers is now extending an invitation beyond the focus group to every "Reese" in America to publicly pledge their love for Snickers Peanut Butter, for a chance to win a year's supply. Starting today through Thursday, June 11, anyone with the first, middle, or last name Reese (including spellings with a "c", "y", or any other way), can sign the official Snickers Peanut Butter pledge at Snickers.com/peanutbutterpledge.

By signing, participants declare their loyalty to the multi-sensorial satisfaction that only Snickers Peanut Butter delivers.

The first 100 people named "Reese" to see the light will get special rewards, and we'll randomly select 25 to receive a year's supply of Snickers Peanut Butter.

The campaign builds on the brand's recently released Snickers Peanut Butter creative, including the launch of "Stuck," an ad that humorously highlights how hunger can lead to indecisiveness. While other brands force a choice, Snickers Peanut Butter satisfies with everything you want in a single bite. Snickers Peanut Butter features real, creamy peanut butter, crunchy peanuts, rich caramel, and fluffy nougat, all covered in milk chocolate. And new Snickers Peanut Butter Ice Cream delivers everything people know and love about Snickers Ice Cream, but with the satisfying crunch of peanuts both inside the ice cream and on top.

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