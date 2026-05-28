Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Thinky Direct 2026, Thinky Games

Thinky Direct 2026 Highlights Over 40 Puzzle Games

Thinky Direct 2026 showcased over 40 puzzle games — featuring world premieres, new demos, launch dates, and updates to existing titles.

Article Summary Thinky Direct 2026 spotlighted more than 40 puzzle games with world premieres, fresh demos, launch dates, and updates.

Major Thinky Direct highlights included Dittori, Map Map - A Game About Maps, EMUUROM, and several new reveals.

The annual Thinky Games showcase brought together studios and indie developers for a livestream focused on puzzle fans.

The full Thinky Direct 2026 lineup spans 40 featured titles, including Escape Academy 2, Servant of the Lake, and Rita.

Organizers for the Thinky Direct 2026 held their annual gaming livestream today as they helped promote titles on the puzzler side of things. Thinky Games worked hand-in-hand with several different studios and developers to put together a livestream full of puzzle-related titles for you to check out today, featuring over 40 different titles that included world premiere reveals, new demos, launch dates, and updates on content that's already been released. Some of the bigger highlights from the team include the reveal of Dittori, the launch of Map Map – A Game About Maps, another game being launched called EMUURMOM, and multiple new reveals. We have the rundown of all the games featured in this stream, as you can watch the full video above.

Everything Revealed During The Thinky Direct 2026

Clover's Quadrants (Two-Headed Deer)

Backpack Boy (Chuck & Niles games)

Bulbo's Belief System (Abstract Digital)

Burn With Me (Nozomu Games)

Cat Squeeze (Cattery Studio, Pone Games)

Colorbound (Panpipe Studio)

Compress(space) (B-Deshi Interactive)

Deductopia (Nightwell Games)

DEG (Doseo)

Dittori (Blookerstein Games)

Echo Weaver (Moonlight Kids)

EMUUROM (borbware)

Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School (Coin Crew Games)

From Ruins (DigiTales Interactive)

Funeral for the Sun (Nicolas Cid Delgado)

Gentoo Rescue (Jagriff)

He Who Watches (Danga Games)

Hello Again (Soup Island)

Light of Atlantis (Duck 'n' Run Games)

Lock In (FLEB)

Looking for Fael (Swing Swing Submarine)

Map Map – A Game About Maps (Pipapo Games)

Memory's Reach (100 Stones Interactive)

Mimic Meadows (Threethreethree Games)

MONOMOON (Gentle Giant)

Outpour (Andrew Leal)

Pikku Adventure (Pikku Studios)

Prophet Margin (Stellar Cartography Interactive UG)

Red Frame (Basenji)

Rita (SporkTank)

Servant of the Lake (Rusty Lake)

Some Puzzles (FLEB)

Stretchmancer (Triangle Wave)

The Granny Detective Society (Team Empreintes)

The Land Forgotten (Daria Jerjomina)

Timebound (Michał Kluz, Patrycja Sagan, Fabien Calabria)

Trifoil

Trifolium: The Adventures of Gary Pretzelneck (EmptyMatter)

Trooops! (Le Slo)

UvsU: You vs You (dietzribi)

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