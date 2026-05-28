Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Respawn Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends: Power Trip

Apex Legends Reveals Finer Details About The Power Trip Event

Set to kick off on June 2, Apex Legends will be holding a new event called Power Trip, complete with a new Wildcard map rotation

Article Summary Apex Legends Power Trip runs June 2-23, 2026, adding experimental stims that unlock wild new powers for every Legend.

Wildcard mode gets a new map rotation with Kings Canyon, Olympus, and Broken Moon across five fast-changing rounds.

Power Trip mutations include Featherweight, Red Handed, Crouching Camo, Small Fry, Explosive, and more chaotic twists.

The Apex Legends event also brings weekly challenges, Thematic Packs, 25 new cosmetics, and Ash’s new Prestige Skin.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have revealed new details of what to expect from the Apex Legends new Power Trip event. The crux of this is that they've flooded the Legends and the maps with experimental, biology-altering stims, which will allow you to unlock new powers within each individual character and transform into something extraordinary. You'll just have to play to see what everyone can do. We have the finer detaisl here, and you can read the full rundown on their blog, as the event will run from June 2-23, 2026.

Apex Legends: Power Trip

Experimental stims have hit the Outlands. Get ready for a different fight every drop in Wildcard with new round modifiers and a brand-new Wildcard map rotation. Check out the latest temporary Legend unlocks, including new weekly challenges to earn Thematic Packs. Plus, new cosmetics: bio-enhanced Legendary Skins, and the new Ash Prestige Skin.

Wildcard Mode Mutations + Map Rotation

As players dive into Wildcard mode, they will quickly test their limits across five rounds. For the first time, Wildcard Mode also gets its own map rotation of battlegrounds to experiment in: Kings Canyon, Olympus, and Broken Moon. While some are normal, some host random mutations that extend to all Legends:

Featherweight: Legends can jump higher and fall slower. Weapon fire pushes them back. Players get Double Jump Ability and Fast Fall ability.

Armored Up: Gain Red Tier Armor and Knockdown Shield

Red Handed: All weapons are upgraded to Mythic.

Crouching Camo: Legends simultaneously cycle through invisibility. Combat disrupts cloaking.

Small Fry: All Legends shrink, but temporarily grow large on knock.

Blind Box: All Legends get the same random weapon.

Adrenaline Rush: Run and slide faster, wallrun on command. Get an extra speed boost on knocking an enemy.

Explosive: Legends gain infinite grenades and self-destruct on death.

Blank Slate: All effects are disabled.

Ash's New Prestige Skin

After dangerous experimentation, Ash has mutated into something that transcends the limits of Simulacrum technology. Witness her ascension up close with a custom Finisher, and announce your godhood on every drop with a unique Dive Trail.

Cosmetic Incentives

Earn Vials throughout the event to unlock items from the Rewards Shop, plus check out 25 new bio-enhanced cosmetics skins for Octane, Fuse, Wraith, Bangalore, and Lifeline.

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