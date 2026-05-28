Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: French's, McCormick & Company, Minions & Monsters, Mustard

French's Reveals New Minions & Monsters Collaboration

Minions & Monsters have taken over French's mustard for a special collaboration, as you can get a green-colored mustard for a limited time

Article Summary French's and Minions & Monsters team up on a limited-time mustard collab ahead of the movie's July 1 debut.

French's Goomi's Green Mustard uses spirulina for a bold green color while keeping the brand's classic tangy flavor.

Fans can also grab Minions & Monsters yellow mustard packaging and a 2-pack with an exclusive Minion James topper.

The campaign launched at The Grove in Los Angeles with free bites, live mustard color-change moments, and photo ops.

McCormick & Company has teamed up with Universal Pictures and Illumination to have a new collaboration with the film Minions & Monsters. As you can see here, they have slapped the characters on the labeling as they have taken over the packaging, and for those who want to take it an extra mile with kids (or adults who are kids at heart), you can get green-colored mustard with a special topper made to look like a Minion. They kicked it off with an event in California, which we have more details of below, along with info about the collab, as you'll see these hitting shelves shortly ahead of the film's July 1 debut.

Green Mustard?!? French's Gets Taken Over by Minions & Monsters

French's Goomi's Green Mustard: A playful take on the classic yellow mustard fans know and love. Crafted with spirulina, a natural colorant, it delivers the same signature tangy flavor with an unexpected visual twist. Available online now and in select retailers nationwide beginning June 1.

A playful take on the classic yellow mustard fans know and love. Crafted with spirulina, a natural colorant, it delivers the same signature tangy flavor with an unexpected visual twist. French's Minion Yellow Mustard: Featuring limited-edition film-inspired packaging, this classic condiment captures the rambunctious and comedic spirit of Minions & Monsters . Available online now and in select retailers nationwide beginning June 1.

Featuring limited-edition film-inspired packaging, this classic condiment captures the rambunctious and comedic spirit of . French's Minions & Monsters Limited-Edition 2-Pack: Includes one bottle of French's Goomi's Green Mustard and one bottle of French's Classic Yellow Mustard in exclusive film-inspired packaging. Fans who purchase the 2-pack will also receive a limited-edition mustard bottle topper, as a gift with purchase, inspired by new Minion James. Available exclusively online while supplies last.

The collaboration kicks off today with an immersive launch event at The Grove in Los Angeles. Fans can "push the button" to transform French's Classic Yellow Mustard into Goomi's Green Mustard in real time. The takeover features free hot dogs and pretzel bites topped with French's® Goomi's Green Mustard (limit one per person, starting at 10 a.m. PST, while supplies last), interactive moments, and photo opportunities.

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