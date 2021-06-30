Has The Flash Been Subleasing to Loki? Kevin Smith Investigates

When you're talking about two shows that deal with screwed-up timelines and multiverses, it's not surprising that they would eventually crossover. We just didn't think it would be over… real estate? Apparently, neither did Masters of the Universe: Revelation showrunner & EP Kevin Smith (Dogma, Mallrats)- but an observation he made about Disney Plus and Marvel Studios' Loki and The CW's The Flash would appear to show a bit of subleasing going on between Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and The God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) with Smith pointing out some very familiar-looking locales in play (and us hoping Barry got a sweet security deposit). "Okay, ["Loki"] took a BIG leap forward this week! (I'm referring to the plot, not making a coded spoiler.) This is the first of the four episodes that I've now watched three times! Loved the third act stuff! But starting to think the TVA rented out space in STAR Labs…," Smith wrote in his tweet, accompanied by comparison screenshots that we will readily admit make for a pretty strong case for some serious subleasing going on between the MCU and DCU.

Here's a look at Smith's tweet with his visual evidence:

Okay, @LokiOfficial took a BIG leap forward this week! (I'm referring to the plot, not making a coded spoiler.) This is the first of the four episodes that I've now watched three times! Loved the third act stuff! But starting to think the TVA rented out space in STAR Labs… pic.twitter.com/YVCCVxjAQg — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 30, 2021 Show Full Tweet

And since we're discussing The Flash anyway, here's an early look at next week's episode "P.O.W."- with David Ramsey's John Diggle joining Team Flash to help with their Godspeed problem:

The Flash Season 7 Episode 16 "P.O.W.": DAVID RAMSEY GUEST STARS – John Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) arrives in Central City with a weapon to help Barry (Grant Gustin) stop the Godspeed War. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Ultraviolet's (guest star Alexa Baraja Plante) new bond is put to the ultimate test, while Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Kristin Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) are hunted by a former colleague of hers. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Dan Fisk.

Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace, The CW's The Flash star Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow & Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk- with Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

