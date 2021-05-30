Hawkeye Directors Bert & Bertie Share Excellent Post-Production News

So the last time we checked in with how things were going with Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop) and Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton)-starring Hawkeye, the folks at NBC's Saturday Night Live were having a little fun with the upcoming live-action series (Hawkeye & His Boring Ass Family) while we predicted that the series should've been moving along pretty decently with post. Well, we have an update from a very good source- directors Bert & Bertie (Troop Zero, Kidding)- who took to Instagram to offer some congratulations to the Marvel Studios team for all of their hard work on wrapping up directors cuts.

"We did it! Thank you to our supremely talented editors [Rosanne Tan] and Tim Roche and to our multi-talented, multi-faceted and multi-awesome Marvel Post Team. Couldn't have done it without you. No, really," wrte the directors in their post- which you can check out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bert & Bertie (@bertbertiedirectors)

Previously, reports surfaced that Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo) would be getting a spinoff series, with Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen expected to write and executive produce, with a writers' room recently being assembled and Marvel Studios set to produce. Marvel Studios and reps for the Cohens did not respond to requests for official comments. In the comics, Echo would be the first to hold the title of Ronin before the role was passed onto Barton (the same role Renner's Barton played on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame– a costume that Renner was reportedly wearing on set recently, which the actor shared a teaser image of via Instagram Stories recently).

Renner and Steinfeld are being joined by a pretty impressive line-up of names. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is attached to play Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (Jacques Duquesne aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics.