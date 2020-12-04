Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner Posted His Own Hailee Steinfeld Confirmation

Yesterday was an odd but happy day for Marvel Studios and Disney+'s live-action Hawkeye series. On one hand, there was the news that Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel), Florence Pugh (Black Widow), Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess), Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul), Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon (Barkskins) were joining Jeremy Renner and (we assumed at the time) Hailee Steinfeld. But even though Steinfeld's name has been thrown around for months and unofficial images of her on set with Renner have been flowing for days, we haven't gotten anything official. Well, it appears Renner was tired of waiting- taking to Twitter to share an image that doesn't leave a whole lot left to debate.

Here's a look at Renner's official confirmation of Steinfeld's casting as Kate Bishop, along with who we're assuming is Lucky the Pizza Dog (from Matt Fraction and David Aja's 2012-2015 Hawkeye comic book series). Jonathan Igla (Mad Men) is set to write and executive produce, with Troop Zero directors Amber Finlayson (Bert) and Katie Ellwood (Bertie), and Saturday Night Live director Rhys Thomas on tap to helm episodes.

🐿 SQUIRREL!!! Nearly fell over this amazing dog today, and most certainly fell for her today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/detdvvqAXz — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 4, 2020

As for yesterday's newest additions to the cast, Farmiga is attached to play Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fee is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Dalton's Jack Duquesne (Jacques Duquesne aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo?) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. McClarnon 's William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics.

Earlier this week, Renner posted an image on Instagram of his "Clint Barton" set chair with the message "Ms. Bishop … we need you !". Clearly, two easy takeaways from the post. First, the series is currently in production filming- which is always a good sign (as long as it happens safely). Second, the "Ms. Bishop" part of the message had us figuring that we would be getting casting news soon (which we did)- just not the confirmation we were expecting. Tick-tock… tick-tock…

Last summer, Kevin Feige announced three Disney+ live-action series: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that time, we learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on Moon Knight, (with Oscar Isaac rumored to lead), Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on She-Hulk, (with Tatiana Maslany rumored to lead), and Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) was on board to write and serve as showrunner on Ms. Marvel – with newcomer Iman Vellani set to lead, joining directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon.