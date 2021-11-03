Hawkeye "Partners" Teaser: Kate & Clint Aren't Quite on the Same Page

Earlier today, Hailee Steinfeld aka Kate Bishop shared some of her feelings on a number of topics related to Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Hawkeye, from how she feels joining the MCU & developing her archery skills to the advice co-star Jeremy Renner aka Clint Barton shared with her & her inspirations for Kate (which you can check out here). Now with three weeks to go, the studio and the streaming service are taking a break from the talk to offer up more of the "Die Hard"-vibing action in the form of a new preview that's also a strong example of the dynamic we can expect (at least initially) between Kate & Clint.

With the Marvel Studios series taking aim at Disney+ for a two-episode premiere on November 24th, here's a look at the teaser "Partners" (with Kate and Clint definitely having different perspectives on what makes being a superhero… and even on what the definition of "partners" is) followed by a look back at the official trailer for Hawkeye:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Friends Partners | Marvel Studios' Hawkeye | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_8Xvb-Dyjyw)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Hawkeye | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VYb3B1ETlk)

Renner and Steinfeld are being joined on Hawkeye by a pretty impressive line-up of names. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is set as Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics. Directors Bert & Bertie (Troop Zero, Kidding) are helming the live-action adaptation.