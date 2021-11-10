Hawkeye Releases Impressive New Poster That's Missing One Thing

What with it being Wednesday and how Disney+ now claims that day of the week for what they hope will be exciting new content, it seems only right that viewers get treated to a new look at Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop and Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton from Marvel Studios & the streamer's upcoming Hawkeye. Following up on yesterday's teasers that help build on the "Die Hard" vibes we've been getting since day one, we have a new official poster. Now while it loses a few points for lacking in one "Lucky the Pizza Dog" (seriously, Lucky needs to be in every piece of key art, every promo image, and its own spinoff), it does get extra points for serving up a lot of purplish David Aja vibes. Take a look…

With the Marvel Studios series taking aim at Disney+ for a two-episode premiere on November 24th, here's a look at the two newest mini-teasers followed by a look back at the official trailer for Hawkeye:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Hawkeye | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VYb3B1ETlk)

Renner and Steinfeld are being joined on Hawkeye by a pretty impressive line-up of names. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is set as Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics. Directors Bert & Bertie (Troop Zero, Kidding) are helming the live-action adaptation.