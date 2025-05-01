Posted in: TV | Tagged: hawkeye, jeremy renner

Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Reveals Why He Passed on Season 2 Offer

Jeremy Renner revealed that he passed on a Hawkeye Season 2 offer that would've been "twice the amount of work for half the amount of money."

Jeremy Renner was there since the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, since his debut as Clint Barton (aka Hawkeye) in 2011's Thor, culminating in several theatrical appearances until 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Even in its aftermath, the actor had even more to offer, reprising his role in the animated series Marvel's What If…? and the live-action series Hawkeye, sharing the spotlight with Hailee Steinfeld in 2021. As one of the several loose ends of the MCU, the future looks bright for Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, who has already appeared in 2023's The Marvels, but what about Clint and season two of Hawkeye? It turns out, Renner has an answer on why that hasn't been a thing yet.

Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner: Disney Offered Half S01 Salary for S02

Renner appeared on High Performance to discuss why season two of Hawkeye hasn't become a reality, yet. "They asked me to do Season 2, and they offered me half the money. I'm like, 'Well, it's going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount,'" he said. "I'm like, 'I'm sorry? Why? Did you think I'm only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that's why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season," alluding to his near-fatal snowplow accident in January 2023.

The Mayor of Kingstown star suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after his Sno-Cat, which weighs over seven tons, ran him over. Among his major injuries, the accident left him with eight broken ribs in 14 places, a broken right knee and ankle, a broken left leg tibia and ankle, a broken right clavicle and shoulder, and more. Renner harbors no ill, but wants at least the respect he was given when he accepted the deal for the Disney+ series.

"This is not Marvel, mind you. This is like, just Disney, not even really Disney. It's just the penny pinchers, the accountants. I told them to go fly a kite. I mean, just at the insult offer. So we didn't see eye to eye on it," Renner said while not ruling out another return to the character. "Sadly, I still love the character. I'd still love to do it, but I had to defend myself. I didn't ask for any more money, mind you. Just pay me what I made made the first season. So it's all disheartening that that didn't happen, but that's fine. I'm happy to let that go, because my body's probably thanking me, time and time again, that I'm not doing it right now. But we'll see."

Marvel hasn't responded to Renners' comments after Variety's inquiry. Hawkeye, which also stars Florence Pugh, Linda Cardellini, Tony Dalton, Vera Farmiga, Fra Free, Alaqua Cox, and Vincent D'Onofrio is available on Disney+.

