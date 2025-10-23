Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: hazbin hotel

Hazbin Hotel Creator Shares Fun, Heartfelt Posts From Broadway Debut

Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano posted more looks from Monday night's Broadway debut, along with some heartfelt insights.

Article Summary Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano shares personal moments and insights from the show's Broadway debut night.

A rundown of the captions reveal Medrano's excitement and gratitude for the Hazbin Hotel team and fans.

Behind-the-scenes insights offer a glimpse into the rehearsal and production process at the Majestic Theater.

Medrano reflects on the overwhelming support and vibrant cosplays seen at the Broadway event.

Here's the thing about Vivienne Medrano's Hazbin Hotel having its one-night Broadway debut at NYC's historic Majestic Theater this week. It's one of those things you love covering because Medrano and the team behind Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss have really been busting their asses to make the "Hellaverse" into something truly special. We also love covering because of you (we're assuming), one of the millions of dedicated fans who wear their love for their "Hellaverse" proudly on their sleeves.

When we saw that Medrano had dropped a ton of personal images and videos from the "Hazbin Hotel: Live On Broadway" experience, we wanted to make sure you got a chance to check them out. But as great as the looks are, Medrano's captions really convey what it's like when a fan sees their creative dreams come true. With that in mind, here's an updated rundown of what Medrano had to share from Monday evening (along with the complete text of their captions):

"I have SO MANY posts to make because I have something to GUSH about each and every person who made this incredible night as AMAZING as it was, but these were some of my favorite photos from the night ❤️ I'm honestly STILL coming down from it. 🥰," Medrano wrote to kick off the caption to their Instagram post. "Thank you everyone for making a dream come true. I am back to work all week but this weekend I want to cry and post more 💕 I can't stop smiling. Thank you for capturing so many unforgettable moments MONTEPHOTEAUX [Rachel Monteleone]."

"Bryce STEALS THE SHOW in CHESS! This show was fantastic, so surprisingly funny and with a great sense of tone! STELLAR PERFORMANCES across the board…. Hehe ❤️Don't miss it! ♟️👏Amazing night with lovely company 🥰 love you all!"

"Starting at the beginning of the day. We had an entire day of blocking and rehearsals. Getting to be a part of this huge machine of putting on a show was utterly inspiring to me. Getting to see how many people it takes to pull something like this off, how much work, time and effort goes in. The camera work (that I can't show yet) is ✨INCREDIBLE ✨ and the lighting and colors throughout the show capture the energy so perfectly! It was an honor to watch @erikahenningsen command an opening number like this. I cannot WAIT for everyone to see how much she blew the roof off it in the final! 💕👏I can't believe this all happened in a REAL BROADWAY THEATER 😍"

I have to thank @gregoryarlt and @akihisa0704 for making me feel the absolute most glamorous I have ever felt in my life. It helped me so much just feeling good and comfortable all night. Thank you @gregoryarlt for just KNOWING how to make me look the best I can, I adore how you get my style and how much I can trust you to do something amazing!! It is such a gift 🥰 And @akihisa0704 what you did with my hair was genius!! It went with every look and I adored it! Thank you!! 💕😭 Also shout to @kaylabrosenberg for helping me with everything the whole day! It was so demanding but you were amazing! 🙌 I got to have my own little dressing room 😍"

"I cannot BELIEVE the incredible turn out for this show! I know not everyone was able to attend but I'm so glad you will all become able to see this concert in all its glory! Bit to those who did come, you seriously gave us so much support and love and I adored seeing the cosplays roaming the streets of NYC 😭❤️"

Hazbin Hotel Season 2: A Look Ahead…

Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.

Following Charlie's victory against Heaven's army, the hotel is booming with new residents. Though, to her dismay, many are not there for the right reasons. As resentment against Heaven brews and sinners realise they can fight back, there are plenty of sinners looking to capitalise on the growing tensions: namely the overlord trio known as "The Vees." Whilst Charlie struggles to maintain the Hotel's goals and protect her public image, the Vees (led by Vox) make a plan to take over Heaven, placing themselves at the top. Meanwhile, in Heaven, the angels must deal with the repercussions of Sir Pentious's redemption and their own part in the previous atrocities committed against Hell.

The animated series stars Stephanie Beatriz as Vaggie, Alex Brightman as Sir Pentious and Adam, Keith David as Husk, Kimiko Glenn as Niffty and Susan, Erika Henningsen as Charlie Morningstar, Blake Roman as Angel Dust and the Egg Boiz, and Amir Talai as Alastor and Tom Trench. In addition, Hazbin Hotel stars Jessica Vosk as Lute, Brandon Rogers as Katie Killjoy, Christian Borle as Vox, Lilli Cooper as Velvette, Joel Perez as Valentino, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Carmilla Carmine, Krystina Alabado as Cherri Bomb, and Jeremy Jordan as Lucifer Morningstar. Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump has joined the cast as the voice of Abel.

Created by Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on her popular animated pilot, which was released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly gained over 117 million views and a rabid worldwide fan base. The series blends adult humor, unforgettable characters, and catchy musical numbers creating a wholly original and unique world. Medrano serves as executive producer and directed all episodes. Dana Tafoya-Cameron and Brett Coker also serve as executive producers. Hazbin Hotel is produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning A24 and FOX Entertainment Studios' Emmy award-winning Bento Box Entertainment.

