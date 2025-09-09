Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: hazbin hotel, helluva boss

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Teaser: Vox Has Some "Breaking News" to Share

War is coming to Hell in a new teaser for the second season of Prime Video and Vivienne Medrano's Hazbin Hotel Season 2, arriving Oct. 29th.

When Vivienne Medrano's Hazbin Hotel returns for its second season next month… it's war! Earlier today, Prime Video released a new teaser spotlighting Vox's (Christian Borle) dark rise to power – and how that's very much not a good thing for Charlie Morningstar (Erika Henningsen) and her hotel's mission. We've got the latest look waiting for you above, with Hazbin Hotel dropping two episodes weekly beginning on October 29th (and wrapping up on November 19th). After checking that out, stick around for some more info on next month's Season 1 sing-along, what's planned for New York Comic Con (NYCC), and much more.

Hitting theaters across the country on October 1st, A24's Hazbin Hotel Season 1 sing-alongs will feature the first four episodes of the first season, with on-screen lyrics for all songs, including "Happy Day in Hell," "Poison," and "Loser, Baby." The screenings will be held in 25 cities across the US, including New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Orlando, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and more. Every person who attends will receive an exclusive, limited-edition promo card for Hazbin Hotel Trading Cards. Tickets will be available beginning Tuesday, September 2nd, with showtimes, theaters, and links to purchase available online.

To help set the mood, Prime Video released some special sing-along videos. First up, we have a sing-along to honor "Hell's Greatest Dad" (with music and lyrics by Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg, performed by Jeremy Jordan and Amir Talai). Following that, we have a love letter to losers: "Loser, Baby" (music and lyrics by Haft and Underberg and performed by Keith David and Blake Roman).

Now, here's a look back at the Season 2 preview images that were previously released, followed by a look back at the overview for the upcoming NYCC panel on October 10th:

Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel: It's almost time to check in for season 2 of Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel, so join creator and executive producer Vivienne Medrano, and series stars Erika Henningsen, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Kimiko Glenn, Jessica Vosk, Joel Perez, Lilli Cooper, and more for one helluva good panel filled with Season Two insights and breaking news that fans won't want to miss. Trust us. Friday, Oct. 10, 2:15 p.m. Main Stage

The animated series follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.

Following Charlie's victory against Heaven's army, the hotel is booming with new residents. Though, to her dismay, many are not there for the right reasons. As resentment against Heaven brews and sinners realise they can fight back, there are plenty of sinners looking to capitalise on the growing tensions: namely, the overlord trio known as 'The Vees'. Whilst Charlie struggles to maintain the Hotel's goals and protect her public image, the Vees (led by Vox) make a plan to take over Heaven, placing themselves at the top. Meanwhile, in Heaven, the angels must deal with the repercussions of Sir Pentious's redemption and their own part in the previous atrocities committed against Hell.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, the animated series stars Stephanie Beatriz as Vaggie, Alex Brightman as Sir Pentious and Adam, Keith David as Husk, Kimiko Glenn as Niffty and Susan, Erika Henningsen as Charlie Morningstar, Blake Roman as Angel Dust and the Egg Boiz, and Amir Talai as Alastor and Tom Trench. In addition, Hazbin Hotel stars Jessica Vosk as Lute, Brandon Rogers as Katie Killjoy, Christian Borle as Vox, Lilli Cooper as Velvette, Joel Perez as Valentino, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Carmilla Carmine, Krystina Alabado as Cherri Bomb, and Jeremy Jordan as Lucifer Morningstar. Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump has joined the cast as the voice of Abel. The animated series, originating from SpindleHorse, Bento Box Entertainment, A24, and Amazon MGM Studios, is executive-produced by Medrano, Alli Reich, Scott Greenberg, Joel Kuwahara, and Dana Tafoya-Cameron.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!