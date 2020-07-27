HBO Max Viewers Choose Friends Over a Love Life or Even a Big Bang

HBO Max's Friends don't appear to be in danger of overstaying their welcome any time soon, as the "perfect storm" created by the clash of "beloved sitcom" and "need for comfort programming during these COVID-19 times" resulted in the comedy series becoming the streaming service's top-performing program. Taking the silver and bronze medals, respectively, are Max Originals' Anna Kendrick-starring series Love Life, and another beloved, modern classic sitcom: The Big Bang Theory.

In fact, expanding out the list to look at HBO Max's top 25 we find that Max Originals make up eight spots on the chart. Joining Love Life are Doom Patrol (shared with "walking the green mile" DC Universe), Looney Tunes Cartoons, The Not-Too-Late Show, Legendary, Search Party, Close Enough, and Expecting Amy. On the HBO Originals front, shows like Insecure, Perry Mason, I'll Be Gone in the Dark, I May Destroy You, and others have also been showing impressive delayed viewing numbers through the streaming service. In fact, the top 25 most viewed programs are a diverse mix of award-winning, culture-defining, and popular programming that include Max and HBO Originals, acquired series, classic and current HBO series, all types of movies, as well as kids and family content.

Programming highlights making their way to HBO Max include HBO's Lovecraft Country, The Undoing, The Third Day, We Are Who We Are, Industry, and new seasons of Room 104 and His Dark Materials. On the Max Originals side, viewers can keep their eyeballs on the hunt for American Pickle, Let Them All Talk, and Unpregnant; a new season of Sesame Street, and new series Raised By Wolves and The Flight Attendant; international hits Gomorrah, The Murders at White House Farm, and Boys; and the Selena Gomez Cooking Show and (an appropriate way to bookend this article) the long-awaiting unscripted Friends reunion special (working title).