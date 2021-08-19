He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Trailer, Images Released

No, you're not seeing double. On one part of the streaming landscape we call Netflix, we have Kevin Smith's excellent animated epic series Masters of the Universe: Revelation. This is that other "He-Man" series that Netflix has heading viewers' way, with the CG-animated He-Man and the Masters of the Universe ready to hit streaming screens in a big way on September 16. But one thing that the two projects do have in common? Both projects are taking what fans thought they knew about the MOTU-verse and offering fascinating new takes that make each series feel as if they matter and are relevant to modern audiences- as you're about to see in the following trailer, but we're kicking things off with some preview images:

With He-Man and the Masters of the Universe set to be unleashed on September 16, here's a look at the official trailer (followed by a look at the official series overview) where He-Man and his powerful friends learn what it means to be a hero while battling the evil forces of Skeletor and his minions:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: He-Man and the Masters of the Universe NEW SERIES Trailer | Netflix Futures (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZXApnj-ztIE)

On Eternia, the first planet of creation, a demonic tyrant rises: Skeletor! With dark armies at his command, Skeletor is on the march, hell-bent on capturing Eternia's kingdoms, and its ultimate prize – Castle Grayskull, the ancient fortress of mystery said to contain the greatest power in the universe. It's up to He-Man and his brave squad of rookie heroes to stop Skeletor and restore the peace. Both sides come armed with enchanted Power Weapons – transforming them into Masters of the Primal Powers of the Universe. It's Master vs. Dark Master, He-Man vs. Skeletor – fighting for control of Eternia, Castle Grayskull, and the fate of us all. In the end, who will become MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE?

