Heartstopper: Alice Oseman Offers Finale Film, Vol. 6 Updates & More

Alice Oseman updated fans on the progress of the finale film for Netflix's Heartstopper, Volume 6 of the graphic novel series, and more.

Earlier this month, Netflix announced on that showrunner and original graphic novel series creator Alice Oseman's Joe Locke and Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper would be wrapping up its run with a film and not a fourth season. After Season 3, the couple is inseparable. But, with Nick (Connor) preparing to leave for university and Charlie (Locke) finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, Nick and Charlie's friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. With Oseman penning the script and Wash Westmoreland (Still Alice) set to direct, filming on the adaptation of Oseman's sixth and final "Heartstopper" graphic novel is set to get underway this summer. Now, we're getting an update on where things stand directly from Oseman, courtesy of an interview with TUDUM that went live earlier today.

Oseman shared that the script has gone through several drafts and that they are "now working closely" with Westmoreland and the production team "to iron out some final tweaks." Heading into the official start of pre-production, Oseman added that "we'll be organizing and discussing all aspects of the movie from costume to locations to music and more." Here's a look at some additional highlights from the interview – including what Oseman is hoping to accomplish, the decision to go with a finale film instead of a final season, and how things are looking with the sixth and final volume of the graphic novel series that the film will be based on.

Oseman on What They Want the Finale Film to Accomplish: "On a basic level, of course, I want the movie to be a beautiful and emotional send-off for the 'Heartstopper' story — celebrating what Heartstopper means to people, a chance to say goodbye to our beloved characters, and many hints of what's to come in the characters' future lives" Oseman shared. "On a slightly deeper level, I think this movie will explore what makes love survive, or what elevates it, or deepens it. At 18 and 17, Nick and Charlie are hurtling towards their adult lives. Many teenage relationships don't survive that pivotal moment of change. Are Nick and Charlie a forever love? If they are, why? I want the movie to capture this transitional moment for them as a couple — from teens to adults, from teen romance to forever love, from past to future. And in doing so, get to the heart of what teenage love can become as adolescence becomes a memory, and what teenage love can mean for people in the overall picture of their lives. An exploration of time, memory, love, pain, the changing of the seasons, endings and beginnings, and the core element of 'Heartstopper': the ordinary magic of our everyday lives."

Oseman on Finale Film vs. Final Season: "I totally understand if fans are a little apprehensive. It's a big change from what we know. It's something totally new and unknown, and yes, the runtime will be less than a TV season. Even I needed some time to process and come to terms with the change. But once I began to see the entire vision, I knew it would be something even more beautiful than a regular season could achieve. We are feeling very ambitious about what is possible in a movie format. With no need for end-of-episode cliff-hangers or a new twist every episode, every part of 'Heartstopper' can be elevated to a higher quality to create something memorable, sophisticated, and atmospheric," Oseman shared.

Oseman Updates/Previews "Heartstopper" Vol. 6 Status: "I spent the first few months of 2024 writing the story and dialogue for 'Heartstopper' Volume 6, and I've been drawing the pages since last June. I'm currently just over halfway through drawing the book. I hope to finish drawing it by the end of the year … though I'm not sure if I'll be successful. But I'll try my best. When I started planning this final book, I told myself I was allowed to include anything and everything I'd always wanted to explore with these characters. I'm proud to say that's what I've been doing," Oseman revealed. "Among many things, it explores Charlie finding a new sense of confidence and independence, and healing from some of his old demons. Meanwhile, Nick has a bit of a crisis about his future, influenced by memories of his past."

