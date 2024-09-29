Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Alice Oseman, Heartstopper

Heartstopper Catches Viewers Up on Charlie & Nick's Story (VIDEO)

With Season 3 hitting Netflix on October 3rd, check out this recap of showrunner Alice Oseman's Joe Locke & Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper.

If you're a fan of showrunner/webcomic & graphic novel creator Alice Oseman's Joe Locke and Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper, we have a feeling that you may have checked the first two seasons a few dozen times or so. If that's the case, consider the video rewind that was released earlier today as a quick "cheat sheet" for you to refer back to if needed. Of course, it's also a pretty good way to sell someone on the hit streaming series if they haven't checked it out yet (though you might want to block out any spoilery bits). Whatever the reason, treat yourself to "The Story So Far…," offering a visual treat as it gets everyone caught up on the series' major points ahead of the show's return this Thursday.

Here's a look back at Charlie and Nick's story over the past two seasons, with the third season of Netflix's Heartstoppers set to hit streaming screens on October 3rd:

Heartstopper S03 Sex Scenes Filming Went "For About Seven Hours"

Speaking with The Sunday Times for a profile/interview, Connor explained that the cast hasn't outgrown the streaming series "because the show is growing in itself." In terms of the growing physical relationship between the two, Connor noted that it was the close relationship shared with Locke and the presence of a trusted intimacy coordinator that made those moments easier.

"We've been taking baby steps," Connor shared. "Season one, he would be there making sure that we were comfortable holding hands. And now we're doing the sex scenes. We shot a lot of footage for them. Not much actually ended up in the show. But we shot the sex scenes for about seven hours!" When those filming days would wrap, Connor added that they would end the day the same as every other day of filming. "Same as every day filming — pile into someone's apartment, as we were living in the same complex, and just collapse on the sofa. If someone was finishing a bit earlier, they would cook, or we'd get a delivery — it was lovely," they said.

Here's the lineup of simple, direct, and to-the-point titles that leave so much for fans to read into: Episode 1: "Love," Episode 2: "Home," Episode 3: "Talk," Episode 4: "Journey," Episode 5: "Winter," Episode 6: "Body," Episode 7: "Together," and Episode 8: "Apart" (along with the key art released with the titles):

Netflix's Heartstopper stars Kit Connor (Nick), Joe Locke (Charlie), Yasmin Finney (Elle), William Gao (Tao), Corinna Brown (Tara), Kizzy Edgell (Darcy), Tobie Donovan (Isaac), Jenny Walser (Tori), Rhea Norwood (Imogen), and Leila Khan (Sahar). Joining the cast for the third season is Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter, Black Mirror) as Nick's aunt, Diane, who takes Nick on a summer holiday to Menorca. Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan, Fair Play) portrays the graphic novel character Geoff, Charlie's wise and straight-talking therapist – with Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Crashing) guest-starring as Jack Maddox, an Instagram-famous classicist (and Charlie's celebrity crush). In addition, Darragh Hand (Wake Wood, Silent Witness) has joined the cast, portraying the graphic novel character Michael Holden.

Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan.

Written and created by Alice Oseman and based on her webcomic and graphic novel of the same name, the series is executive-produced by Oseman, Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Euros Lyn, Hakan Kousetta, and Jamie Laurenson – and is produced by See-Saw Films for Netflix.

