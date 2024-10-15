Posted in: Disney+, Netflix, TV | Tagged: agatha all along, Heartstopper, WandaVision

Heartstopper Creator Oseman Had Joe Locke/Wiccan Vision Back in 2017

It appears that Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman had early visions of Joe Locke (Agatha All Along) as Billy Maximoff/Wiccan - back in 2017?

One of the things that we love about covering pop culture – television, in particular – is the fun (and sometimes not-so-fun) ways that paths end up crossing in ways that you never saw coming. If you're reading this, then chances are you're a fan of Joe Locke – and you have every reason to be a fan. Along with killing it as Charlie, alongside Kit Connor's Nick in Showrunner and original graphic novel series creator Alice Oseman's Heartstopper (with all three seasons now streaming on Netflix), Locke has been making headlines for his turn as Teen in Jac Schaeffer's Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha All Along. Well, at least he was known as "Teen" until last week's episode, "Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power" (directed by Rachel Goldberg and written by Laura Monti).

During the game-changing chapter, Teen (Joe Locke) confronts Agatha (Hahn) over some seriously fatal stuff that had just gone down, with the two getting into a nasty exchange. Agatha crosses a line when she drops this on Teen: "You're so much like your mother." That wasn't taken too well – with Teen showing that he's got a whole lot of blue magic raging inside of him after all. Soon, Agatha, Lilia (Patti LuPone), and Jen (Sasheer Zamata) are being left to drown in the sentient mud as Teen looks on as a blue crown appears on his head – one with more than a striking resemblance to what his mother, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), aka Scarlet Witch, previously wore. Yup, Locke's "Teen" is Billy Maximoff, confirming a whole lot of speculation while opening up a whole mess load of questions that need to be answered.

It also created a very cool and unexpected crossover – as we mentioned earlier. With Locke as Billy, there is always the possibility that he will become Wiccan in the live-action MCU as he did in the comics (as part of Young Justice). That works nicely for a whole lot of Heartstopper viewers who are big fans of Charlie and Nick, even creating fan art showing Locke and Connor as Wiccan and Hulkling, Billy's love and teammate. I don't think we need to tell you how last week's "Agatha" reveal has only fueled fans' desires for Connor to take on the role of Hulkling – but here's where it gets even weirder in a very cool way. It turns out that Oseman has visions of Locke/Charlie and Connor/Nick as Wiccan and Hulkling shared a look – back in 2019 – at some of her artwork depicting the two as the popular Marvel Comics characters. In fact, the Heartstopper creator adds that the artwork dates from 2017 – five years before the Netflix series and a whole eight years before last week's big reveal. Spooky, right?

During WandaVision, we learn that Tommy (Jett Klyne) and Billy (Julian Hilliard) were created by Wanda as part of the sitcom world Westview that she created – along with resurrecting Vision (Paul Bettany). With Billy, Wanda had a son whose powers were similar to hers – except Billy's magic was blue as compared to Wanda's red magic. Tommy and Billy were 13 years old when Wanda finally lifted the spell on Westview, resulting in the brothers and Vision disappearing. With Agatha All Along taking place three years after the original series, the timelines would seem to line up – and we've gotten clues along the way, like the reference to Teen being "originally" born in Eastview and that "a lot happened" to him when he was 13 years old (ages lining up). Could Teen/Billy be looking for a way to bring his mother back after things went really, really bad in Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? More importantly, though – what happened to Billy between WandaVision and now? It looks like this week's episode (check out the trailer above) will be filling in some of the backstory.

