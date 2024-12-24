Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: bloopers, Heartstopper

Heartstopper Season 3: Netflix Shares First Wave of Blooper Greatness

Netflix released the first wave of Season 3 bloopers for Showrunner Alice Oseman's Joe Locke and Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper.

To say that a whole lot of fans from around the world are awaiting word on whether a fourth season of showrunner and original graphic novel series creator Alice Oseman's Joe Locke and Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper will be heading to Netflix screens would be a righteous understatement. While there isn't really a whole lot we can update you on regarding the show's future at this point (though we do look back at Oseman's previous comments below), we do have something to share that we believe will brighten up your holiday season – because who doesn't love bloopers? That's right, Netflix released the first of what appears to be at least two collections of some great on-set, behind-the-scenes moments.

Here's a look at the first batch of Season 3 bloopers coming your way – followed by some previous thoughts from Oseman regarding a fourth season:

Oseman addressed the issue of whether there will be a fourth season or not during an interview with Netflix's Tudum. "As much as I — and everyone else — want the final installment to come to the screen as soon as possible, there are a lot of moving parts to account for that make it hard to solidify anything. But we're doing our best and will let fans know as soon as we can," Oseman shared. "I feel like viewers of the show hopefully know that I'm very open and honest online about the process and what's going on with production. So, of course, I will share anything when I'm able to — but that's all there is at the moment." During a podcast interview from October, Oseman reaffirmed the plan to wrap the series with a fourth season (still not official at the time of this writing) and discussed why that would be the right time.

Tommy DiDario shared a clip from the I've Never Said This Before podcast with Oseman and Patrick Walters, with Oseman confirming that they saw a potential fourth season of the Netflix series being its last. While they still "adores" the universe that they created, Oseman noted that working on both the series and the graphic novel took its toll after a while and that they were looking forward to having the time to devote to Heartstopper and other creative endeavors that Oseman is looking to pursue.

