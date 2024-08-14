Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Alexander Ludwig, heels, netflix, stephen amell

Heels Hits Netflix on September 15th; Showrunner on Season 3 Chances

Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig-starring Heels Seasons 1 & 2 hit Netflix on September 15th. Here's how fans can make Season 3 happen...

For fans of Heel, Sunday, September 15th, is a very important day. That's when Seasons 1 & 2 of the Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig-starring Heels hits Netflix – and that's when the fight for the show's future really begins. When it was reported back in April, sources were saying that the streamer would consider a third season if the first two seasons' streaming numbers prove strong. Two big factors now in play, though? Amell's & Ludwig's respective schedules. Amell is filming the "Suits" sequel spinoff series Suits: L.A., and Ludwig has the six-episode sci-fi/drama series Earth Abides – based on George R. Stewart's work. But as showrunner and executive producer Mike O'Malley (who portrays Charlie Gully), the entire team is committed to a return to the squared circle – and Amell's and Ludwig's new projects can actually give the show some much-needed extra exposure.

"To a person, every single person involved in this show wants to make more 'Heels,'" O'Malley shared. "The success of 'Suits: LA' will just drive more people to watching Stephen's work on Netflix. It doesn't take that long to make a season of 'Heels.' It's very labor intensive, but there are windows of time during hiatuses to make more." As he sees it, it comes down to the viewers letting the streamer know that they want more – the numbers can make the difference. "Netflix is very practical. If a lot of people watch the show, then there's a real chance that we can make more. And if people don't, there's no reason to make more… The acting performances are so authentic and so genuine by every actor in this series, and I am thrilled that this platform will allow more people see those performances," O'Malley added.

STARZ's Heels Season 2 also stars Alison Luff ("New Amsterdam") as Staci Spade, Mary McCormack ("Deep Impact," "The L Word") as Willie Day, Kelli Berglund ("The Goldbergs," "The Animal Kingdom") as Crystal Tyler, Allen Maldonado (House Party, "The Wonder Years," "The Last O.G.") as Rooster Robbins, Chris Bauer ("Gaslit," "Survivor's Remorse," "True Blood") as Wild Bill Hancock, Trey Tucker ("The Outpost") as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos ("Chicago P.D.") as Diego Cottonmouth,Alice Barrett Mitchell ("The Thing About Pam," "Billions") as Carol Spade,Roxton Garcia("Reminensce") as Thomas Spade, David James Elliott (Trumbo, "JAG") as Tom Spade, Joel Murray("Mad Men," "Shameless") as Eddie Earl, CM Punk ("Mayans," "AEW Dynamite") as Ricky Rabies, AJ Mendez ("Women of Wrestling," "WWE") as Elle Dorado, Josh Segarra (Scream VI, "Arrow," "The Other Two") as Brooks Rizzo, and Emmy Raver-Lampman as Jen Lussier.

Showrunner and executive producer Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless") also portrays Charlie Gully on the series. Michael Waldron ("Loki," Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, "Rick and Morty") is the show creator. Christopher Donnelly (By Sidney Lumet), Pete Segal (Get Smart, 50 First Dates, Tommy Boy, "Shameless"), Patrick Walmsley (JT LeRoy), and Julie Yorn (Hell or High Water, White Boy Rick) also serve as executive producers on the series. "Heels" is produced through O'Malley Ink and LBI Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.

