Heels Preview: Crystal Reminds Ace Why She's Been His Biggest Fan

With a little less than two months to go until the doors to the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL) are thrown open and ahead of its eagerly-anticipated full official trailer, STARZ is offering a preview for its pro-wrestling drama series Heels. As Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) and Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig) look to resurrect their father's dream and make it their own, they'll have a ton of people along the way to help them along- or shatter their dream before it ever becomes a reality. In the following clip, we witness an exchange between Ace and Kelli Berglund's Crystal that shows just how long Crystal's seen Ace as a main-eventer- on so many levels.

Here's a look at a preview for STARZ's Heels, set to hit the ring starting August 15:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heels (@heelsstarz)

Here's a look back at the first official teaser released for the pro wrestling drama:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Heels | Official Teaser | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l05pR_4wUKw)

In Heels, the focus is on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig) — war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL). In the real world, he's its hard-working owner, a husband, and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he'll do whatever it takes to build the DWL into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage – or his relationship with his brother, Ace?

Ludwig's Ace Spade is the beloved hero and star of the DWL. Things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons. He's brash, cocky, and self-destructive — yet so damn charming and good-looking that you can almost forgive him. If he can keep it together, he'll have a ticket out of Duffy and to the big time. But that's a big if…

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, Heels stars Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade, Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright) as Willie, Chris Bauer (For All Mankind) as Wild Bill Hancock, Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom) as Crystal Tyler, Alison Luff (New Amsterdam) as Staci Spade, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.) as Rooster Robbins, James Harrison (NFL star) as Apocalypse, Trey Tucker (What Lies Below) as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos (Snowfall) as Diego, Alice Barrett as Carol Spade, series showrunner Mike O'Malley as Charlie Gully, Duke Davis Roberts as Big Jim Kitchen, CM Punk as Ricky Rabies, and Bonnie Somerville (Blue Bloods) as Vicky Rabies. Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.