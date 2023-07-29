Posted in: Preview, Starz, Trailer, TV | Tagged: heels, preview, season 2, starz, trailer

Heels Season 2 Trailer Begs The Question: Who Is The Mystery Guest?

With the new season officially underway, STARZ released a Season 2 teaser trailer for its Stephen Amell & Alexander Ludwig-starring Heels.

With the second season of STARZ's Stephen Amell & Alexander Ludwig-starring Heels currently underway, it's safe to say that things have been better between Ace (Ludwig) and Jack (Amell). But with the former having gone on a walkabout, Jack & Willie (Mary McCormack) are left to not only keep the DWL going but also deal with a not-too-happy Gully (Mike O'Malley). And let's just say that Gully is looking for some public payback for last season. But the biggest question we have coming out of the teaser trailer below? Who is "The Mystery Guest"?

STARZ's Heels: A Preview of Season 2

Season two begins after a spectacular showing at the South Georgia State Fair, and the Duffy Wrestling League's popularity is suddenly on the upswing. Hoping to seize the opportunity, Jack (Amell) and his cohorts prepare for a possible business deal with a new streaming service that may propel them onto a national stage. But the past and its tragedies threaten to upset everything when Ace (Ludwig) leaves Duffy and the Dome in his rearview; meanwhile, rival promotion Florida Wrestling Dystopia's vengeful frontman Gully (Mike O'Malley) comes calling. Here's a look at "The Season on 'Heels'" Season 2 teaser trailer that was released earlier today:

Here's a look back at the official trailer, followed by sneak previews of what's to come. In the first clip, CM Punk's Ricky Rabies runs through moves with Crystal's (Kelli Berglund) next opponent before introducing her to Elle Dorado – portrayed by none other than professional wrestler & author AJ Mendez. Following that, we have a look at a flashback to better days between Jack and Ace:

STARZ's Heels Season 2 also stars Alison Luff ("New Amsterdam") as Staci Spade, Mary McCormack ("Deep Impact," "The L Word") as Willie Day, Kelli Berglund ("The Goldbergs," "The Animal Kingdom") as Crystal Tyler, Allen Maldonado (House Party, "The Wonder Years," "The Last O.G.") as Rooster Robbins, Chris Bauer ("Gaslit," "Survivor's Remorse," "True Blood") as Wild Bill Hancock, Trey Tucker ("The Outpost") as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos ("Chicago P.D.") as Diego Cottonmouth,Alice Barrett Mitchell ("The Thing About Pam," "Billions") as Carol Spade,Roxton Garcia("Reminensce") as Thomas Spade, David James Elliott (Trumbo, "JAG") as Tom Spade, Joel Murray("Mad Men," "Shameless") as Eddie Earl, CM Punk ("Mayans," "AEW Dynamite") as Ricky Rabies, AJ Mendez ("Women of Wrestling," "WWE") as Elle Dorado, Josh Segarra (Scream VI, "Arrow," "The Other Two") as Brooks Rizzo, and Emmy Raver-Lampmanas Jen Lussier.

Showrunner and executive producer Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless") also portrays Charlie Gully on the series. Michael Waldron ("Loki," Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, "Rick and Morty") is the show creator. Christopher Donnelly (By Sidney Lumet), Pete Segal (Get Smart, 50 First Dates, Tommy Boy, "Shameless"), Patrick Walmsley (JT LeRoy), and Julie Yorn (Hell or High Water, White Boy Rick) also serve as executive producers on the series. "Heels" is produced through O'Malley Ink and LBI Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.

