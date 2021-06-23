Heels Star Stephen Amell Responds to Airline Incident Allegations

Apparently, the one thing that Heels & Arrow star Stephen Amell and the tabloid press can agree upon is that something happened on Monday that required Amell to leave a flight he was on with his wife Cassandra Jean and head home to Los Angeles on a separate flight. From there, things begin to differ greatly. According to reports this morning, Amell was "forcibly removed" from a Delta flight on Monday after "allegedly screaming at his wife in front of a plane full of passengers." Sources to the reporting allege that Amell "appeared intoxicated" and refused a flight attendant's request to lower his voice- eventually requiring "an air marshal and 3 other attendants had to give him the heave-ho" from the flight he and Jean were taking back from the ATX TV Festival.

A representative for Delta confirmed that the flight was delayed due to an "unruly passenger" but would not offer details- issuing this statement to Page Six: "Delta flight 966 on June 21 took a brief, eight-minute departure delay after an unruly customer was deplaned from the aircraft prior to departure in Austin. The flight arrived ahead of schedule at Los Angeles International Airport." For his part, Amell responded by downplaying the incident and pushing back on reports he was "forcibly removed"- though he does admit "I let my emotions get the better of me" before looking to put an end to the matter.

"My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed," Amell responded via Twitter to the reporting earlier this morning. "I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story. Must be a slow news cycle," the Heels star continued in a follow-up tweet. Here's a look at screencaps of his tweets, followed by the actual tweets:

My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 23, 2021

I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story. Must be a slow news cycle. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 23, 2021

