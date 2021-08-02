Heels Star Stephen Amell Reveals What Gets His Arrow All Aquiver

It's been a long road for both the folks behind STARZ's pro-wrestling drama Heels and the viewers who've been waiting anxiously for the doors to the Duffy Wrestling League to open to the public. That's exactly what they're going to be getting starting August 15, but the cable network isn't taking any chances. Over the past few days, we've had a chance to get to know pro-wrestling brothers Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) and Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig) as well as Jack's business partner and the logistical brains behind the DWL, Willie Day (Mary McCormack), Chris Bauer's veteran wrestler/talent scout Wild Bill Hancock, Kelli Berglund's valet & aspiring wrestler Crystal Tyler, Alison Luff's Jack's wife and family strength Staci Spade, and Allen Maldonado's rising Duffy Wrestling League (DWL) star Rooster Robbins. Now we're getting a chance o know more about Amell in a way that we have to admit that we never saw coming. And if this is an example of the kind of bold, outside-the-box marketing we should be expecting more of from STARZ? Well, count us in (especially when P-Valley Season 2 pressers start).

In the following tweet, Amell shares a video of what it was like seeing a sign for Heels in locations he's known over the years. It's a heartfelt sentiment he expresses well through the Instagram post that follows. But for Twitter? Well, let's just say he kept it direct and to the point, while offering us way more insight than we expected into what gets his "arrow" all aquiver… what raises his "salmon ladder"… what causes a "crisis' in his pants. Yup, that's right…

"Back in 2000, I used a fake ID to sneak into Saddle Ranch Chop House on the Sunset Strip. Look what went up today!!!", Amell wrote in the Instagram version of the post (a much more family-friendly but sadly less intimate affair):

For a look behind the scenes at the folks that make up the world of the Duffy Wrestling League and the community that's built around them over the years, check out the following clip:

Now here's your look at the official trailer for STARZ's Heels, set to hit the ring on Sunday, August 15:

In Heels, the focus is on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) and Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig) — war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL). In the real world, he's its hard-working owner, a husband, and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he'll do whatever it takes to build the DWL into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage – or his relationship with his brother, Ace?

Ludwig's Ace Spade is the beloved hero and star of the DWL. Things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons. He's brash, cocky, and self-destructive — yet so damn charming and good-looking that you can almost forgive him. If he can keep it together, he'll have a ticket out of Duffy and to the big time. But that's a big if…

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, Heels stars Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade, Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright) as Willie, Chris Bauer (For All Mankind) as Wild Bill Hancock, Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom) as Crystal Tyler, Alison Luff (New Amsterdam) as Staci Spade, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.) as Rooster Robbins, James Harrison (NFL star) as Apocalypse, Trey Tucker (What Lies Below) as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos (Snowfall) as Diego, Alice Barrett as Carol Spade, series showrunner Mike O'Malley as Charlie Gully, Duke Davis Roberts as Big Jim Kitchen, CM Punk as Ricky Rabies, and Bonnie Somerville (Blue Bloods) as Vicky Rabies. Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.

