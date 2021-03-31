Heels: STARZ Series Intros Rooster Robbins, DWL's Wrestling Superstar

We're keeping our fingers, toes, and various other body parts crossed that STARZ's rolling introduction to the cast of Stephen Amell (Arrow) and Alexander Ludwig's (Vikings) pro wrestling drama Heels is leading very, very soon to at least a teaser trailer. Previously, we were introduced to Jack (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig), Mary McCormack's (The Kids Are Alright) business partner and former valet Willie, Chris Bauer's (For All Mankind) one-time wrestler and now talent scout Wild Bill Hancock, Kelli Berglund's (Animal Kingdom) wrestling-valet-who-wants-to-wrestle Crystal Tyler, and Alison Luff's (New Amsterdam) young matriarch Staci Spade. This time around, we head back into the ring for a look at Allen Maldonado's (The Last O.G.) Rooster Robbins, one of the best wrestlers on the circuit who always has something to prove- and always backs it up.

In Heels, the focus is on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig) — war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL). In the real world, he's its hard-working owner, a husband, and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he'll do whatever it takes to build the DWL into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage – or his relationship with his brother, Ace?

Ludwig's Ace Spade is the beloved hero and star of the DWL. Things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons. He's brash, cocky, and self-destructive — yet so damn charming and good-looking that you can almost forgive him. If he can keep it together, he'll have a ticket out of Duffy and to the big time. But that's a big if…

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, the series also stars Chris Bauer (For All Mankind), Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom), Broadway actress/musician Alison Luff, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.), James Harrison (S.W.A.T.), Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright), David James Elliott (JAG), and Joel Murray (Mad Men). Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.