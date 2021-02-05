Heels: Stephen Amell Has Bloody Thursday, Looks Eerily Like Jon Moxley

So it appears that one of our lame superpowers is to be able to detect fake blood and make accurate calls and what it's being used for (and we've now used it the only time it will ever be needed). When we checked in with STARZ's Stephen Amell (Arrow) and Alexander Ludwig (Vikings)-starring independent wrestling-set drama Heels yesterday, Amell appeared to have traces of fake blood on his forehead and neck. Well, with this being a pro wrestling drama there was only one thing that could mean: Amell had to be "wearing the crimson mask" (face covered with blood while still wrestling) during some portion of filming- but we didn't know for sure. Well, Amell put any questions anyone had to rest on Thursday with a brief video clip of him looking like he had been bobbing for blood.

Here's a look at Amell's video, showing that sometimes a Thursday can get really, really rough (here's hoping this wasn't the end-result of his contract negotiation with the recently-announced newest member of the Heels team, CM Punk). Side note? Are we the only ones who think he looks eerily like AEW wrestler Jon Moxley? It's creepy…

In Heels, the focus is on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig) — war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL). In the real world, he's its hard-working owner, a husband, and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he'll do whatever it takes to build the DWL into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage – or his relationship with his brother, Ace?

Ludwig's Ace Spade is the beloved hero and star of the DWL. Things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons. He's brash, cocky, and self-destructive — yet so damn charming and good-looking that you can almost forgive him. If he can keep it together, he'll have a ticket out of Duffy and to the big time. But that's a big if…

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, the series also stars Chris Bauer (For All Mankind), Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom), Broadway actress/musician Alison Luff, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.), James Harrison (S.W.A.T.), Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright), David James Elliott (JAG), and Joel Murray (Mad Men). Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.