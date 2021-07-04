Hell's Kitchen Season 20 Preview: A Family Affair For The Young Guns

Last week saw Sous-chef Morgana Vesey booted over the combo of raw halibut & salmon and her lack of an assertive attitude (Chef Gordon Ramsay: "Morgana might be baby-faced, but tonight, she behaved like a baby when her fish station struggled. The protégé I'm looking for needs to be confident and outspoken; Morgana was neither"). The good news? Vesey's spared the extra stress coming with this week's episode "Young Guns: A Ramsay Birthday in Hell!", as the Red and Blue teams prepare a party in honor of Chef Ramsay's daughter's 21st birthday. Here's a look at the preview images, overview, and promo for this week's round of FOX's Hell's Kitchen– where one team impresses while the other team impresses in all of the wrong ways.

Hell's Kitchen Season 20, Episode 6 "Young Guns: A Ramsay Birthday in Hell!": The chefs take on a new type of challenge when the restaurant is closed for Chef Ramsay's daughter's 21st birthday party. The teams must endure double-Ramsay scrutiny during the challenge and dinner service, in which one team rises to the occasion, while the other serves up its biggest disappointment thus far.

HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its landmark 20th season HELL'S KITCHEN: YOUNG GUNS, as Chef Gordon Ramsay is back in Las Vegas, home to five of Ramsay's restaurants, including the world's first Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 18 aspiring chefs from across the country and all aged 23 years old or younger at the start of the competition will challenge Lady Luck in the hopes of winning big. Each week, the competition will get more intense, as these "Young Guns" are put through rigorous culinary challenges – reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition until one is named the winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.

FOX's Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions. Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen, and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.

