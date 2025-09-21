Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes Return? Lincoln Teases "Conversation"

During a BBC One interview, Andrew Lincoln shared that "there's a conversation" about returning to The Walking Dead universe as Rick Grimes.

We've got Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon currently running Season 3 and in production on a fourth season. Meanwhile, Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City is getting ready to start production on its third season. But what about beyond that? Could we see a second season of Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live? Could we finally see a series that gets the band back together for some kind of epic showdown? Lincoln may have just dropped a big clue during an interview with BBC One's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. During an interview in support of his live-theater run in The Lady and the Sea, Lincoln shared what his experience was like, personally and professionally, during his time with the series. When asked if he would consider returning as Rick Grimes to the TWD Universe, Lincoln responded, "There's a conversation happening right now," before shifting the focus back onto the play.

The Walking Dead "Over-Egged the Omelette" with Glenn's Death: Lincoln

If you're a fan of The Walking Dead, then you have October 23, 2016, etched in your brain. That's when "The Day Will Come When You Won't Be" (directed by Greg Nicotero and written by Scott M. Gimple) aired – the episode that saw Negan (Morgan) offing two of our favorite characters – Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun) – with "Lucille" in front of Rick, Maggie (Cohan), Michonne (Danai Gurira) and the others to send a message. While fans were shocked and understandably disgusted to lose Abraham the way that we did, it was Glenn's death and the way that it was handled that still has fans talking – and debating. What's interesting is that Glenn's death itself wasn't a surprise – Robert Kirkman offed Glenn the same way in the comic book series. But having it happen in response to Daryl (Norman Reedus) punching Negan and then seeing just how graphic the death was in "real life" was a lot for folks to take.

"I do still think [Glenn's death] might have been when we over-egged the omelet. Maybe it was lingering too much," Lincoln shared during a recent interview with Empire from July 2024, looking back over his run on the franchise series. Noting that the scene was "the most intense nights of shooting I've ever been part of," Lincoln felt especially bad for Morgan – who Lincoln adds is "One of the nicest guys you're ever going to meet, playing one of the most unpleasant characters." Why did his heart go out to the guy whose on-screen character would take out two of his co-stars? The lineup scene was Morgan's introduction to filming The Walking Dead. "He had to do this extraordinary monologue on his first day at work, and everybody was on their knees and weeping when they weren't on camera. [Morgan] came over and went, 'Is this normal?' I went, 'Yeah, everybody just keeps going.' It was an extraordinary night."

