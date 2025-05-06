Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Night Court

Here's Our Night Court Season 3 Finale Preview: Helberg, Revord & More

Here's our updated preview for tonight's Season 3 finale of NBC's Night Court: "Funnest Judge in the City" and "A Decent Proposal."

It's the season finale that's been having us do a whole lot more speculating than we were expecting. Of course, we're talking about the one-hour, two-episode Season 3 finale of NBC's Night Court: "Funnest Judge in the City" and "A Decent Proposal." Regarding guest stars, we have the amazing Marsha Warfield returning as Roz, as well as Michael Urie and Ryan Hansen. We've even got more famous faces from "The Big Bang Theory" universe, with Raegan Revord (Sheldon's twin sister, Missy Cooper, on the prequel spinoff Young Sheldon) starring as Shelby, a teenage runaway who is inclined to marry her soulmate (an homage to the Michael J. Fox episode from the original series). But Melissa Rauch's on-screen reunion with Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz on The Big Bang Theory) has been grabbing a lot of headlines, primarily because of how little we know about his character Spencer and what game-changing impact he's supposed to have. With that in mind, we have an updated preview that includes official overviews, image galleries, a season finale trailer, and more. In addition, Rauch has an Instagram Stories interview/conversation with Urie, we get a look at Rauch and Revord's appearance on the official The Big Bang Theory podcast, and more!

Night Court S03 Finale: "Funnest Judge in the City" & "A Decent Proposal"

Night Court Season 3: "Funnest Judge in the City" – Abby (Melissa Rauch) suspects the courthouse's new "fun judge" (guest star Michael Urie) may not be as fun as he seems. Gurgs (Lacretta) must regain control when her new courthouse welcome video, starring Roz (guest star Marsha Warfield), takes on a life of its own.

"The season finale of #NightCourt goes out with a BANG reuniting with the genius of Simon Helberg! This special 2 episode finale event crosses the Big Bang Theory universe even further with the Young Sheldon's phenomenal [Raegan Revord] paying tribute to the classic Michael J. Fox teen runaway episode from the OG Night Court, as well as the absolutely incredible [Michael Urie] and the icon that is the amazing [Marsha Warfield] Don't miss an hour of fantastic comedy, spectacular guest stars and a jaw dropping surprise this TUESDAY on @nbc starting at 8:00/7:00c!" read the caption to Rauch's Instagram post, which also included a look at the finale promo trailer:

Night Court Season 3: "A Decent Proposal" – Abby (Melissa Rauch) finds herself in charge of two runaway teens who are determined to be married. Dan (John Larroquette) and Julianne (Wendie Malick) balk at the idea that they've become friends. A surprise appearance by a mysterious stranger turns Abby's world upside down.

Eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and rein in its colorful crew of oddballs, Abby enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Julianne Walters (Wendie Malick), a reformed convict and former love interest of Dan, who is the new prosecutor. A sophisticated, savvy woman and accomplished attorney who also knows how to make a shank out of a spoon, she'll keep everyone in the courthouse on their toes. Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous (Lacretta) is the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi) is the court's clerk. He's a jack of all trades and a devoted single dad trying to make it all work as a law student at the same time.

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), NBC's Night Court is also executive-produced by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, John Larroquette, Mat Hawawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley, and Mona Garcea. The network series is produced by Rauch's After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

