Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty S09E05 Early Preview: Jerry's Got a Job Interview?!?

In this look at Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S09E05: "Jer Bud," Jerry's got a job interview and Space Beth has a solution to his worrying.

Article Summary Rick and Morty S09E05, "Jer Bud," teases Jerry’s job interview panic as the family doubts he’s still hunting for work.

The early preview and promo trailer hint Space Beth may have an unusual fix for Jerry’s spiraling pre-interview nerves.

Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty hits its Season 9 midpoint this Sunday, with "Jer Bud" airing June 21 at 11:00 PM.

Dan Harmon also explains why Rick and Morty treats Rick’s alcoholism seriously, showing consequences instead of easy jokes.

It's hard to believe, but it's true. This weekend marks the midpoint of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 9 (though we have more in-universe adventures coming next month with the animated spinoff, President Curtis). That brings us to the following preview for S09E05: "Jer Bud," with Jerry on full-on panic mode as he prepares for a job interview. Good for him that he's still been looking – especially since it seems that the family just assumed he gave up. Maybe he's going to need more than one of those worry worms that Space Beth offered…

Here's a look at the promo trailer and early preview for this Sunday's episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, followed by some insights into this past weekend's episode:

Tune into Adult Swim on Sunday, June 21st at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 9, "Jer Bud"! pic.twitter.com/4kYsnxpalN — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) June 15, 2026

Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon on Addressing Rick's Drinking Problem

During a recent interview with Polygon, Harmon offered some thoughts on the show's decision to address Rick's substance abuse issues. "You write what you know," Harmon, who has discussed his struggles with alcohol in the past, shared. "I think that the balance is struck by mythologizing something that is important about substance abuse, which is that it takes all forms." Harmon referenced the 2012 film Flight, which starred Denzel Washington as an alcoholic pilot who saves passengers by pulling off a near-impossible landing.

"The whole point of the story is that it's up to Denzel's character when he fixes this issue, and that makes it more important, more dramatic, but you don't really feel that bad for him, and you don't feel like you're watching a person die in an aquarium," Harmon explained. "You're watching Macbeth. You're watching someone struggle, and they better fix themselves, or they're going to die." Though Rick's issues will be the focus tonight, Harmon notes that the show has never tried to play his drinking as a joke, where the repercussions weren't shown. "If we were doing that version of drunkenness, I think we would be alienating people or getting out of touch. Rick's alcoholism doesn't look like a superpower. The guy wets his pants on a regular basis," he added.

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