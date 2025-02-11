Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: high potential, Kaitlin Olson

High Potential: Here's Your Season 1 Finale: "Let's Play!" Preview

Before the season finale hits tonight, here's our preview of ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential Season 1 Episode 13: "Let's Play!"

It's hard to believe that we've burned through twelve episodes of ABC's Kaitlin Olson (FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Max's Hacks)-starring series High Potential already – but it appears we have. At least we have the satisfaction of knowing that the hit series will be back for a second season (one with more than 13 episodes, we're hoping). But for now, our focus is on tonight's season finale, S01E13: "Let's Play!" – with board games and puzzles serving as the clues to a multiple-victim kidnapping case. Along with the official overview and image gallery, we also have the episode trailer and clip that was released earlier today – with Morgan (Olson) and the squad quickly realizing that they're being watched…

High Potential Season 1 Finale: "Let's Play!" Preview

High Potential Season 1 Episode 13: "Let's Play!" – An anonymous tip to the LAPD sparks an unusual multiple-victim kidnapping investigation, forcing the team to rely on board games and puzzles to track down their suspect. Now, here's a look at the trailer for the season finale, followed by the sneak peek that was released and the official image gallery:

And here's a look at actor/director James Roday Rodriguez (Psych, A Million Little Things) offering some thoughts on helming the season finale:

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, the series is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

