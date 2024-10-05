Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential, Kaitlin Olson

High Potential: Kaitlin Olson Confirms Filming Wrap; Eps. 3-5 Previews

Kaitlin Olson confirmed that filming on the first season of ABC's High Potential has wrapped. Plus, a look ahead with Episodes 3-5 previews.

ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential focuses on Morgan – a single mom with an exceptional mind (Olson) whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). It's got a helluva creative team behind it and an ensemble cast that's more than proven itself with just two episodes – and there isn't enough time to explain just how much of an acting powerhouse Olson is in everything that she does. With that in mind, we're happy to pass along the preview images and episode overview for S01E03: "Dirty Rotten Scoundrel" and the episode overviews for S01E04: "Survival Mode" and S01E05: "Croaked" – but that's not all! Olson took to social media today to announce that filming on the season is complete – even sharing some looks and a quick video from the final day.

Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), ABC's High Potential stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot and Judy Reyes as Selena. Here's a look at our preview rundown of how the first season is shaping up (following Olson's post confirming that filming on the 13-episode first season had officially wrapped):

High Potential Season 1 Preview Guide (Episodes 3-5)

High Potential Season 1 Episode 3 "Dirty Rotten Scoundrel": Morgan's intellect and cleaning experience prove useful when the detectives are called to a hotel room murder scene, eventually uncovering the victim's many cons. Morgan navigates Ava's dating while Soto reveals details about Roman's disappearance. Written by Diane Ruggiero-Wright, here's a look at the preview images for the episode that were released:

High Potential Season 1 Episode 4 "Survival Mode": Morgan is excited to get her official LAPD badge despite Karadec's reluctance. The detectives work tirelessly on an emotional missing children case, which hits close to home for Morgan and sends her mind into overdrive.

High Potential Season 1 Episode 5 "Croaked": The team investigates the death of an exotic animal veterinarian, uncovering a complicated love triangle in the process. Work interferes with Karadec's dating life, while Morgan follows a parental hunch about her teenage daughter and snoops on Ava.

ABC Signature produces ABC's High Potential, with Todd Harthan executive-producing alongside Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles. In addition, Dan Etheridge and Rob Thomas serve as executive producers – with Kaitlin Olson serving as producer.

