TRON: Ares – Worlds Will Collide In First Trailer, Poster, & 4 Images

Worlds will collide in the first trailer, poster, and 4 new images from TRON: Ares. The film will be released on October 10, 2025.

The first trailer for TRON: Ares is here, and we were right that it is a variation of the one we saw last week at CinemaCon, only shorter. That makes sense, but it does have the big parts, including the scene on the bridge right out of the gate, which really got the crowd going, and what I am hoping with my entire soul is a tease of the music. Disney still has a lot of releases to focus on before they shift to this one, but now that the footage is out there for people to see, you know it's time for people to start hyping this one up or wallowing in fandom-filled anxiety. As someone who is only invested in the franchise on a surface level (and who really just wants another banger music OST), I'm really curious about which camp this trailer has put you in.

TRON: Ares: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

Disney's TRON: Ares releases in U.S. theaters on October 10, 2025.

