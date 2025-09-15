Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential: New S02E01: "Pawns" Images, Game Maker Teaser Released

Check out new images from ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential S02E01: "Pawns" and a teaser spotlighting Morgan and the Game Maker.

Article Summary Get a first look at High Potential Season 2 Episode 1 "Pawns" with new images and teaser.

Kaitlin Olson's Morgan faces new threats as the Game Maker's deadly games continue to escalate.

Episode previews reveal intense cases and family drama for Morgan in Season 2's opening arc.

Kaitlin Olson teases deeper dives into Morgan's personal struggles and family dynamics this season.

With only a little more than 24 hours to go until the second season premiere of Showrunner Todd Harthan and ABC's Kaitlin Olson (FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, HBO Max's Hacks)-starring High Potential, we've got some updates to add to our rundown of what we know (so far) about S02E01: "Pawns" (Sept. 16th), S02E02: "Checkmate" (Sept. 23rd), and S02E03: "Eleven Minutes" (Sept. 30th). For this go-around, we have close to two dozen more images for the "Pawns" image gallery, as well as a teaser making it clear to Morgan (Olson) that the Game Maker's (David Giuntoli) games are far from over.

High Potential Season 2 Episodes 1-3 Previews

High Potential Season 2 Episode 1: "Pawns" – While working tirelessly to shield her family from the Game Maker's threats, another crime drags Morgan back into his game, and the LAPD must decide whether to trust her instincts before the next move turns fatal.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 2: "Checkmate" – As the Major Crimes team desperately seeks answers amidst a string of unresolved crimes, Morgan suspects the Game Maker is responsible. Meanwhile, Daphne and Oz set out to find Roman, and Elliot prepares a surprise act for his school's talent show.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 3: "Eleven Minutes" – When a man with a troubled past is killed under mysterious circumstances, Morgan and the LAPD uncover a tragic motive behind his death. Meanwhile, Morgan opens up to Ava about her father, forcing Ava to confront truths she isn't ready to face.

Kaitlin Olson Has Big Plans, Goals for Season 2 & More

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood, Olson referred back to the speech that Morgan shared with Soto (Judy Reyes) during the pilot episode about the downsides to her skills as an example of what made it easier for viewers to connect with her character. "The fact that there's a lot of really exceptionally intelligent people in the world who don't necessarily find it all that amazing. I think it must be very lonely at the very least, and then all of the other things that Morgan states in that first episode. I felt like it really touched a lot of people, and I was like, oh, yeah, there are people who are identifying with that and would like to see more of how difficult it can be."

Olson would like to dive deeper into how Morgan's "gift" impacts her and her family in ways the team – and viewers – haven't gotten to see. "I definitely want to do more of that, and I also want her to make mistakes, like I said before. It's not fun to watch somebody just hit it out of the park every single time; it's going to get boring," Olson shared. "I love the stuff with the kids. I would love to see some more examples of her son and the way that he's gifted and how that's challenging for him. I mean, we touched on it a little bit with friendships at school this past season, but I think that there's so much to be explored there. Same with Ava and how it's a struggle for her, maybe, or maybe not. Maybe Ava starts to have a really, really great life and great social life, and that's enviable to Morgan and Elliot."

If it sounds like the series star and executive producer has big plans for the second season and potentially beyond, you would be correct. "I want to know what's going on with Morgan. I want to know what's going on with Ava's dad. There's a lot of stuff; I want to do it all. I want to have really fun, dramatic stuff, and I want to have really funny moments and explore relationships. I think it's important to dive deeper into the other characters on the show. We didn't have the opportunity to do that as much as I think we should, and so we're going to definitely be digging in there, too."

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, the series is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!