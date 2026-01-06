Posted in: ABC, Current News, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential: Our S02E08: "The One That Got Away: Part Two" Preview

Check out our updated preview of tonight's episode of ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential, S02E08: "The One That Got Away: Part Two."

Morgan's trust in Rhys wavers as the hunt for missing Rembrandt art heats up, shaking the team’s dynamic.

Episode 9, "Under the Rug," teases a high-stakes LAPD and FBI crossover when a hitman turns up dead.

Get official overviews for episodes 8, 9, and learn the title for episode 10 of High Potential Season 2.

While Will Trent and The Rookie are both kicking off their respective seasons tonight, ABC and Showrunner Todd Harthan's Kaitlin Olson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Hacks)-starring High Potential is set to hit the ground running with tonight's midseason return. That means you can expect the action in S02E08: "The One That Got Away: Part Two" to pick up right where the previous chapter left off. Along with an official overview, image gallery, and more for tonight's return, we also have an official overview with trust becoming a serious problem for Morgan (Olson) and the team. In addition, we have a look at what's to come with an official overview for S02E09: "Under the Rug" and the title for the season's tenth episode – all waiting for you below:

High Potential Season 2: S02E08 & S02E09 Previews

High Potential Season 2 Episode 8 "The One That Got Away: Part Two" – Morgan's suspicions of Rhys grow deeper as the case of the missing Rembrandt artwork continues. Elsewhere, Roman's missing backpack causes problems for all involved.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 9 "Under the Rug" – As Morgan and Karadec investigate the mysterious death of a hitman in a car crash, they uncover details that force the LAPD and FBI to partner on the case. Meanwhile, Elliott tries to rekindle romance for his parents.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 10 "Grounded" –

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

