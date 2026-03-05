Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential Renewed for Season 3; Showrunner Harthan Departing

ABC renewed Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential for Season 3, but showrunner Todd Harthan is departing to work on the Eragon series.

Though the hit series was expected to get the green light for a third season, nothing is official until it's official (especially given how the television landscape has changed). Well, ABC made it officially official: Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential will be back for a third season. But that third season will see a new showrunner in place, with current showrunner Todd Harthan departing to work on the live-action Eragon series, an adaptation of Christopher Paolini's YA book series, "The Inheritance Cycle." Now, here's a look at the official overviews for the next two episodes:

High Potential Season 2: S02E14 & S02E15 Previews

High Potential Season 2 Episode 14: "If You Come For the Queen" – Daphne leads an investigation into the attempted murder of a beloved colleague and mentor, which is further complicated when it intertwines with another case. Later on, Ava comes to Daphne for advice and support. Written by Rebecca Kirsch & Nicole French.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 15: "Pie In the Sky" – When a renowned retired astronaut is murdered in plain sight, Morgan and the team uncover some of his mysterious entanglements. Soto travels to New York City to meet a high-profile political fixer connected to Roman's disappearance. Written by Laura Lekkos.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

