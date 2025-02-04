Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: high potential, Kaitlin Olson

High Potential S01E12: "Partners," S01 Finale "Let's Play!" Previews

Check out a preview of ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential S01E12: "Partners" and an early preview of the season finale, "Let's Play!"

The bad news? We've only got two episodes remaining on ABC's Kaitlin Olson (FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Max's Hacks)-starring series High Potential. The good news? The hit series will be back for a second season (and we have a feeling it might be for more than 13 episodes). But right now, our focus is on tonight's episode, S01E12: "Partners" – as the arrival of the FBI leads to personal and professional complications. Along with the overview, promo, and image gallery, we also have an early look at the season finale with an official overview and image gallery for S01E13: "Let's Play!" – with board games and puzzles serving as the clues to a multiple-victim kidnapping case.

High Potential Season 1 Episode 12 & 13 Previews

High Potential Season 1 Episode 12: "Partners" – The FBI joins the investigation into the murder of a controversial tech magnate, forcing Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) to reunite with his former partner. Meanwhile, Ludo (Taran Killam) becomes overwhelmed with his increasing childcare duties.

High Potential Season 1 Episode 13: "Let's Play!" – An anonymous tip to the LAPD sparks an unusual multiple-victim kidnapping investigation, forcing the team to rely on board games and puzzles to track down their suspect.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, the series is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

