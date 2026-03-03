Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential S02E13 Preview: Morgan's Back "In The Driver's Seat"

Here's a look at tonight's episode of ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential, S02E13: "In The Driver's Seat," and the rest of the season.

Article Summary Morgan leads the team in a complex luxury car heist investigation in High Potential S02E13.

Ava faces big life decisions, sparking tension and emotional moments in tonight's all-new episode.

Daphne takes charge in S02E14 as an attempted murder rocks the team and secrets unravel.

Episode 15 promises new leads in Roman's case and a shocking astronaut murder mystery.

In March 3rd's S02E13: "In The Driver's Seat," a late-night luxury car heist becomes a complex problem for the team, as Ava (Amirah J) considers her future. In March 10th's S02E14: "If You Come For the Queen," Daphne (Javicia Leslie) takes center stage when an attempted murder hits close to home, and Ava comes to her for some guidance. In March 17th's S02E15: "Pie in the Sky," an astronaut ends up murdered, and a possible lead in Roman's disappearance arises. That's a whole lot in play for the next three episodes of ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential, and it kicks off tonight with our updated preview for "In The Driver's Seat," and our look ahead to the following two weeks.

High Potential Season 2: S02E13 – S02E15 Previews

High Potential Season 2 Episode 13: "In The Driver's Seat" – The team investigates a late-night luxury car heist turned deadly, uncovering a complex web of details and multiple perpetrators. Meanwhile, Morgan has mixed feelings when Ava begins focusing on her future. Teleplay by Jordan Rosenberg, with story by Jordan Rosenberg & Bob Goodman.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 14: "If You Come For the Queen" – Daphne leads an investigation into the attempted murder of a beloved colleague and mentor, which is further complicated when it intertwines with another case. Later on, Ava comes to Daphne for advice and support. Written by Rebecca Kirsch & Nicole French.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 15: "Pie In the Sky" – When a renowned retired astronaut is murdered in plain sight, Morgan and the team uncover some of his mysterious entanglements. Soto travels to New York City to meet a high-profile political fixer connected to Roman's disappearance. Written by Laura Lekkos.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

