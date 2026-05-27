Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, punisher

Marvel Classic Comics Collections in The Daily LITG, 27th of May 2026

Marvel Classic Comics Collections was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.

Marvel Classic Comics Collections was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Marvel Classic Comics Collections and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Old Guard 2 and Charlize Theron

LITG two years ago, What Happens To The X-Men

LITG three years ago, Why Did Marvel Really Buy Ultraverse?

LITG four years ago, Khan-La'an

LITG five years ago – Slaying Demons

The world kept turning, and America was beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG six years ago – Christian Cooper

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, it was all about former Marvel Comics writer and editor, Christian Cooper and his confrontation with Amy Cooper, no relation.

LITG seven years ago – Miller Time

From a time when whether or not Frank Miller's Superman Year One was or was not in the same continuity as the Dark Knight Returns was our biggest concern.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Jessica Tseang , comic book historian, AMC's Robert Kirkman's Secret History of Comics

, comic book historian, AMC's Robert Kirkman's Secret History of Comics Carrie Spiegle , comic book letterer

, comic book letterer Vince Westerband , of webcomic Life In Strangeville

, of webcomic Life In Strangeville George Freeman , comics artist on Captain Canuck, Batman, Wasteland and founder of Digital Chameleon.

, comics artist on Captain Canuck, Batman, Wasteland and founder of Digital Chameleon. Mark Wheatley , founder of Insight Studios, writer of Breathtaker, Mars, and Blood of the Innocent.

, founder of Insight Studios, writer of Breathtaker, Mars, and Blood of the Innocent. Charles Santino , comics writer, adapted Ayn Rand 's Anthem.

, comics writer, adapted 's Anthem. Andrew Dabb , comics writer on Ghostbusters: Legion, Happydale: Devils in the Desert, Atomika, G.I. Joe, Dungeon and Dragons, Slices and TV show Supernatural.

, comics writer on Ghostbusters: Legion, Happydale: Devils in the Desert, Atomika, G.I. Joe, Dungeon and Dragons, Slices and TV show Supernatural. Felix Serrano , comics colourist

, comics colourist Richard Isanove , comics colourist

, comics colourist Ian Gould , comics retailer, Ace Comics & Games

, comics retailer, Ace Comics & Games Hart Fisher , writer of Jeffrey Dahmer: An Unauthorized Biography of a Serial Killer

, writer of Jeffrey Dahmer: An Unauthorized Biography of a Serial Killer Todd Mulrooney, artist on Narcopolis: Continuum

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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