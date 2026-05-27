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Marvel Classic Comics Collections in The Daily LITG, 27th of May 2026

Marvel Classic Comics Collections was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.

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Marvel Classic Comics Collections was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Marvel Classic Comics Collections in The Daily LITG, 27th of May 2026

Marvel Classic Comics Collections and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Marvel Classic Comics Collections Like They Were Published In The 70s
  2. Captain America Is Dead To Marvel Comics… But Who Is "Doom's Woman"?
  3. Barbara Gordon Will Be Absolute Batgirl In Absolute Batman… But How?
  4. Midnight: X-Men: Vampire Priest Nightcrawler, Storm Feasts on Phoenix
  5. A Look Inside Absolute Clayface From Absolute Batman #22
  6. Peacemaker: So, How Are Things Going for Chris Over on "Salvation"?
  7. Take Flight with Playmates' New TMNT x G.I. Joe Turtle-Fly Copter
  8. Absolute Batman, Odin & Star Wars: Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week
  9. PrintWatch: D'Orc, Spider-Man/Superman, Absolute Batman & Swamp Thing
  10. Nerdy Food: General Mills Reveals Multiple Summer Cereals

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Old Guard 2 and Charlize Theron

The Old Guard 2 & Charlize Theron- The Daily LITG, 26th of May, 2025
The Old Guard 2. Charlize Theron as Andy. Cr. Eli Joshua Ade/Netflix © 2025
  1. The Old Guard 2: Charlize Theron "Leads From The Front" On Set
  2. How A New Giant-Size X-Men #1 Detail May Explain It All (XSpoilers)
  3. Is Batman #160 Setting Up A Big Change For DC Comics? (BatSpoilers)
  4. Absolute Wonder Woman #8 Debuts A True Classic DC Villain (Spoilers)
  5. Comic Book Folk Mourn, Celebrate And Remember Peter David
  6. Hulk, Aquaman, Spider-Man 2099 Writer Peter David Has Died, Aged 68
  7. 2025 AMAs: Here's Your American Music Awards Preview/Viewing Guide
  8. Rick and Morty Season 8: Our Thoughts on S08E01: "Summer of All Fears"
  9. Doctor Who Season 2 Finale: New "The Reality War" Images Released
  10. MCM Gossip: The First Three New DC Vertigo Comics
  11. PrintWatch: Spider-Man, Spawn, Vision, Daredevil & Exquisite Corpses
  12. What If MCM London Comic Con Hosted A ComicsPRO Event But No One Came?
  13. Stuart Moore & Matt Howarth's Meat in Cosmic Lion August 2025 Solicits
  14. Peter David, RIP in The Daily LITG, 26th of May, 2025

LITG two years ago, What Happens To The X-Men

Marvel Comics' Full Solicits & Solicitations For August 2024

  1. What Happens To The X-Men And Mutants At The End Of The Krakoan Age?
  2. Star Trek: It's Time to Make Seth MacFarlane An Offer, Paramount
  3. Tom Brevoort On The X-Throuple, Promises New Villains, What Of Magik?
  4. DC Comics Presentation at MCM London – Finest, Compact & Nicola Scott
  5. The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Filming Now Officially Underway
  6. Jordan D White, New Editor of Venom/Symbiote & Hulk Comics At Marvel
  7. Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows' Babs in Ahoy's August 2024 Solicits
  8. Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Talks Johnny Depp Casting
  9. Doctor Who: Meanwhile, Russell T. Davies Confirms Season 2 Has Wrapped
  10. Ted Lasso Musical Stage Show Suggested By Cast At MCM London Comic Con
  11. The Pre-Code Horror of Ribage Publishing's Crime Mysteries, at Auction
  12. Combat #1 and other Russ Heath Marvel/Atlas War Comics, Up for Auction
  13. "The Bat" Inspired Lone Wolf of Boston in Exposed #1, at Auction
  14. Final Fight & More Than A Married Couple In Udon August 2024 Solicits
  15. Calaguerra, Canonical & Memoirs in Blood Moon August 2024 Solicits
  16. Eddie Bentz, Alias The Ghost in Gangsters Can't Win #2, up for Auction
  17. DC Comics' MCM Presentation in The Daily LITG, 26th of May, 2024

LITG three years ago, Why Did Marvel Really Buy Ultraverse?

Daily LITG, 27th May 2023

  1. Why Did Marvel Really Buy Ultraverse & Why Won't They Publish It Now?
  2. DC Announce A New Dawn Of DC Timeline, But Don't Hide Anything In It
  3. DC Comics Launches Gotham War Event Between Batman And Catwoman
  4. Amazing Spider-Man #26 Leaked Spoilers Did *Not* Come From Marvel
  5. How – And Why – Those Amazing Spider-Man #26 Spoilers Leaked
  6. Saturday Night Live: Mark Hamill Has Theory About Why He Hasn't Hosted
  7. Dave Gibbons & Pat Mills, Part Of Doctor Who's Star Beast Adaptation
  8. Amazing Spider-Man #26 Preview: Buy the Comic You Were Spoiled On
  9. Now Marvel Comics Publishes The Entire Micronauts in Omnibus Form
  10. Printwatch: Batman #900, Indigo Children, Supermassive Get More Prints
  11. Valkyrie Saviors #1 in Antarctic Press August 2023 Solicits
  12. 60 Cosplay Shots On A Sunny Day At MCM London Comic Con, Day One
  13. From One Side of MCM London Comic Con May 2023 to the Other (Video)
  14. Emma Vieceli's Queer Graphic Novel, Breaks – The Next Heartstopper?
  15. Just Arrived at MCM London Comic Con in The Daily LITG, 26th May 2023
young justice
LITG: Twitter screencap

LITG four years ago, Khan-La'an

  1. Young Justice: Weisman on Those Wanting LGBTQ Content Removed
  2. The New Non-Binary Mighty Morphin Power Ranger, The Death Ranger
  3. Is There A Daredevil/Elektra Vs Punisher Coming After Dark Reign?
  4. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Featurette Addresses Khan-La'an Link
  5. Aquaman Andromeda Will Get Multiple Eisner Nominations Next Year
  6. Batman Damned Killed The Frank Miller Batman: Sin City Crossover?
  7. The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Answers Your Internet Qs; New S03 Teaser
  8. Jon Favreau Comes to Hasbro with Exclusive Star Wars Figure
  9. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #1 Review: Versatile Enough
  10. Manifest, Sandman, Locke & Key, Arcane & More: Geeked Week 2022 Info
  11. Star Wars Celebration: Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II Comics
  12. Lesser Evils Universe: AWA Launching Comics, Short Films, NFTs
  13. Bluestockings Digital Comics Fest Offers Events, Digital Comics Sales
  14. TMNT: The Last Ronin #5 Tops Diamond Comics Bestseller In April 2022
  15. Surprise Return In Final Arc of We Only Find Them When They're Dead
  16. Mike Richardson Thanks Comic Shops With Special Star Wars: Rebels #1
  17. Marvel Objects To "Guardians Of The Ganja" Vaping
  18. Comic House Publishes Daredevil Vs Putin In August 2022 Solicits
  19. Mikael Bergkvist Is NOA In Source Point Press August 2022 Solicits
  20. Mad Cave Studios Reboots Battlecats in August 2022 Solicits
  21. Victor Santos' Until My Knuckles Bleed- Behemoth August 2022 Solicits
  22. Khan-La'an In The Daily LITG, 26th May 2022

LITG five years ago – Slaying Demons

Demon Slayer Funko Pops - The Daily LITG, 26th of May 2021
Demon Slayer Funko Pops – The Daily LITG, 26th of May 2021

The world kept turning, and America was beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. Prodigal Son Update: Warner Bros. TV Group Confirms "Conversations"
  2. The Masked Singer Season 5 Finale: Jeong Speechless; Clues Updated
  3. Inferno By Jonathan Hickman and Mahmud Asrar? (X-Men Spoilers)
  4. Josh Williamson Was Set To Leave DC Comics Over 5G
  5. Funko Breaks the Internet With Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Pops
  6. Wizards Of The Coast Teases New Magic: The Gathering Rule On Twitter
  7. Vera Farmiga & Patrick Wilson Tease an Ambitious The Conjuring Sequel
  8. Full DC Comics August 2021 Solicitations, Batman and the World Beyond
  9. DC to Launch New Aquaman Comic Alongside Aquaman 2 Movie
  10. DC Comics' August 2021 Solicits Frankensteined (UPDATE)
  11. WildCATS' Zealot Joins DC To Fight Wonder Woman, Kill Maxwell Lord
  12. DC Comics To Publish Sequel To Pennyworth TV Show As Comic
  13. Batman Goes Global in September's Batman: The World Anthology
  14. DC to Launch New Aquaman Comic Alongside Aquaman 2 Movie
  15. Claire's Hair by Joe Kelly and Andie Desiderio Joins Panel Syndicate
  16. Dirty Plotte's Julie Doucet Returns To Comics With Time Zone J
  17. Dominic Cummings References Spider-Man-Pointing Meme To Parliament
  18. Sorry WandaVision, It's All About Mephisto In Heroes Reborn (Spoilers)
  19. AWA Launches Not All Robots in August 2021 Solicitations
  20. Demon Slayer Funko Pops – The Daily LITG, 26th of May 2021
  21. Source Point Press Launch Suicide Jockeys #1 in August 2021 Solicits

LITG six years ago – Christian Cooper

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, it was all about former Marvel Comics writer and editor, Christian Cooper and his confrontation with Amy Cooper, no relation.

  1. Marvel Comics' Christian Cooper In Central Park Racial Confrontation
  2. Watchmen Creator Damon Lindelof Kicks Us in Our Season 2 Feels
  3. Legend of Korra Cast Returns for Second Dark Horse Comic Book Reading
  4. Psych Star James Roday on Why Twin Peaks, Bobby Briggs Mattered
  5. Magic: The Gathering Announces Full Sleeves Secret Lair Drop
  6. What Was All That About Batman Sitting Down in Harley Quinn S02E05?
  7. Where In The World is Batman/Catwoman by Tom King and Clay Mann?
  8. Marvel Comics Cancels Living Vampire, Dark Marvel and Sneaker Variants
  9. Norman Reedus: Walking Dead Season 10 Finale Goes Game of Thrones
  10. That New DC Comics Origin For The Joker in Walmart Batman Giant #5

LITG seven years ago – Miller Time

From a time when whether or not Frank Miller's Superman Year One was or was not in the same continuity as the Dark Knight Returns was our biggest concern.

  1. American Horror Story': Billie Lourd Confirms 'AHS: 1984' Return [Report]
  2. 'The Walking Dead': Rick Grimes Film Update Soon, 'GoT' Finale, More
  3. Frank Miller's Superman: Year One is in Continuity With Dark Knight Returns
  4. 'Arrow' Season 8: Emily Bett Rickards on a Possible Final Season Return
  5. The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 25th May 2019 – "DC is Beginning to Stand for "Disaster Coming"

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Jessica Tseang, comic book historian, AMC's Robert Kirkman's Secret History of Comics
  • Carrie Spiegle, comic book letterer
  • Vince Westerband, of webcomic Life In Strangeville
  • George Freeman, comics artist on Captain Canuck, Batman, Wasteland and founder of Digital Chameleon.
  • Mark Wheatley, founder of Insight Studios, writer of Breathtaker, Mars, and Blood of the Innocent.
  • Charles Santino, comics writer, adapted Ayn Rand's Anthem.
  • Andrew Dabb, comics writer on Ghostbusters: Legion, Happydale: Devils in the Desert, Atomika, G.I. Joe, Dungeon and Dragons, Slices and TV show Supernatural.
  • Felix Serrano, comics colourist
  • Richard Isanove, comics colourist
  • Ian Gould, comics retailer, Ace Comics & Games
  • Hart Fisher, writer of Jeffrey Dahmer: An Unauthorized Biography of a Serial Killer
  • Todd Mulrooney, artist on Narcopolis: Continuum

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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