His Dark Materials Season 3 Official Teaser: Guess Who's Back?

While fans of HBO Max and BBC One's series adaptation of Philip Pullman's award-winning trilogy of novels were aware that the series would be returning this December for its third season, it was at yesterday's New York Comic Con panel that His Dark Materials executive producers Jane Tranter & Dan McCulloch and actors James McAvoy & Amir Wilson brought the intel they were really waiting for. The first two episodes of Season 3 will debut back-t0-back on Monday, December 5th, at 9 pm ET/PT. The 8-episode return is based on the final novel, The Amber Spyglass, and finds Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, and Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, traveling through multiple worlds to find and protect each other. And now, we have a look at a teaser trailer… but first? We're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign because there was also news about the return of a very popular character.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Lee Scoresby is set to return this season. Granted, it's not a surprise for those who know the novels but might be more than a bit surprising for those only watching the adaptation. With His Dark Materials set to return on December 5th, here's a look at what's ahead:

Based on "The Amber Spyglass," the final novel in Philip Pullman's award-winning trilogy, in the final chapter of this epic fantasy series, Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, and Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, must journey to a dark place from which no one has ever returned. As her father's great war against the Authority edges closer, they will learn that saving the worlds comes at a terrible price.

Season 3 welcomes Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Suicide Squad, Lost, Oz) as Commander Ogunwe; Jamie Ward (Tyrant) as Father Gomez; Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Zack Snyder's Justice League, Mary Poppins Returns), Simon Harrison (No Man's Land, Everest), and Chipo Chung (Into the Badlands) as the rebel angels Balthamos, Baruch and Xaphania- with Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe as Ama. The newest additions join returning cast members Keen, Ruth Wilson as Mrs. Coulter, Simone Kirby as Mary Malone, Will Keen as Father President McPhail, Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi, Ruta Gedminstas as Serafina Pekkala, and James McAvoy as Lord Asriel.

HBO Max & BBC One's His Dark Materials is produced in association with Bad Wolf and New Line Cinema. Executive producing the series are Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins, and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich, and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving for the BBC. Amit Gupta, Charles Martin, and Weronika Tofilska are directing.