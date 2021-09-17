Hit-Monkey: Hulu Reveals November Premiere Date; Jason Sudeikis Cast

In December 2020, an important milestone happened in the world of Marvel Studios. That was when Hulu's Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon-starring Helstrom was canceled after one season. Now while shows get cancelled all of the time, this one was special because it also marked the final live-action project that ex-Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb would have under the new, comprehensive (and Kevin Feige-led) Marvel Studios banner. Marvel's Ghost Rider? Gone. Hulu's Marvel's Runaways? Done in three. Freeform's Marvel's Cloak and Dagger? Gone in two. ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.? Also done. And animated series Howard the Duck, Tigra & Dazzler Show, and The Offenders were canned before they ever hit the production stage. Which left only Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. and Hit-Monkey in play, with the Patton Oswalt-starring former having finally hit streaming screens earlier this year. Well received by critics and viewers alike, the series is awaiting news of a possible second season.

So what about Hit-Monkey? Well, some good news courtesy of EW and their annual fall preview of upcoming shows. And while we can't use their exclusive image, we can tell you that the Josh Gordon and Will Speck-created Hulu series is listed as premiering on November 17. Based on the Marvel Comics character, the series focuses on a Japanese snow macaque whose clan meets Bryce (Jason Sudeikis), a stranded hitman, and nurses him back to health. But after Bryce passes, it's up to the simian (guided by Bryce's ghost) to follow in Bryce's assassin footsteps to seek vengeance. "He's a character who is violent and temperamental but also deeply wounded and innocent," said Gordon in an interview. It's nice to see Hulu sticking with Disney's "Wednesdays are the New Fridays" mantra and that gives Marvel Studios two name releases in November (with Hawkeye being the other).