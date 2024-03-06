Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: dick wolf, Homicide: Los Angeles, Homicide: New York, Law & Order, netflix

Homicide: Dick Wolf, Netflix Produce NY, LA-Set True Crime Docuseries

Dick Wolf (Law & Order) will executive produce two true crime docuseries for Netflix: Homicide: New York and Homicide: Los Angeles.

Each series will have five episodes, exploring distinct murder cases in the two cities.

Homicide: New York is launching on March 20th, with the LA counterpart coming later.

Wolf's illustrious career ranges from Hill Street Blues, Miami Vice, to the Law & Order franchise.

If there's a prevalent authority on crime dramas on TV today, it's Dick Wolf, the mind behind Law & Order, FBI, and Chicago franchises. Wolf is expanding his empire with the true crime docuseries Homicide: New York and Homicide: Los Angeles for Netflix, partnering with Alfred Street Industries. Both shows will consist of five episodes each, with each episode documenting a different murder case in each city.

Homicide: Dick Wolf Expands Into Netflix with True Crime Docuseries

The streamer describes how the show "illuminates the stories of notorious murder cases as told by the people who know them best: the detectives and prosecutors who cracked them." Homicide: New York will debut on March 20th, while Homicide: Los Angeles will premiere later this year. Wolf will executive produce with Tom Thayer, Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, and Adam Kassen. Before hitting it big, Wolf's early claim to fame was the 1978 film Skateboard before hitting it big writing for the iconic Steven Bochco and Michael Kozoll pioneering cop drama Hill Street Blues and Anthony Yerkovich's Miami Vice, both on NBC.

NBC's Law & Order, which originally premiered in 1990, is currently on its 23rd season – with its original run ending in 2010 and its revival in 2022. The franchise spawned seven spinoffs: currently active include its most successful in Special Victims Unit, currently in its 25th season; Organized Crime and Toronto: Criminal Intent. Past shows include Criminal Intent, Trial by Jury, LA, and True Crime. CBS's FBI franchise includes the original series Wolf, co-created with Craig Turk, Most Wanted by René Balcer, and International with Wolf and Derek Haas. Wolf also serves as executive producer for the NBC Chicago franchise that focuses on first responders with Fire, Med, Justice, and P.D. Beyond network television, Wolf Entertainment is also developing the cop drama On Call for Prime Video and stars Troian Bellisario and Brandon Larracuente.

