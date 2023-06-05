Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV | Tagged: citytv, criminal intent, dick wolf, Law & Order, preview, toronto

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent Gets Spinoff Green Light

Citytv & Universal Television are producing a local version of the long-running Dick Wolf franchise, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent.

Not content with just screening the various iterations of Dick Wolf's "Law & Order" franchise, Citytv is getting Canada in on the game. Earlier today, we learned that the Canadian media company is teaming up with Universal Television for a local version of the long-running, multi-series franchise Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent. With development on the 10-episode season having kicked off last year, production on the one-hour drama is set to begin this fall. Premiering in Spring 2024, the series follows an elite squad of detectives who investigate high-profile crime & corruption in Toronto.

Lark Productions and Amy Cameron's Cameron Pictures are set to produce, with Universal Television set to distribute the series outside of Canada. Erin Haskett, president of Lark Productions, and Cameron will executive produce the series, which is looking to bring aboard Canadian creative talent to tell more localized stories. "The timeless appeal of the cases explored in the globally successful 'Law & Order' franchise continues to draw in Citytv audiences week after week," Hayden Mindell, senior vp of television, Rogers Sports & Media, shared in a statement. Cameron added, "We are thrilled to be working with Lark Productions and Citytv to bring this series to life. We cannot wait to showcase our amazing city in the Law & Order franchise."

Law & Order, one of NBC's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its 22nd season. The series, known for its unique bifurcated format that was created for its original run, will once again examine "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Sam Waterston, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Mehcad Brooks star in the flagship series. Wolf is the series' creator & executive producer. In addition, Rick Eid, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski also serve as executive producers. Law & Order is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

