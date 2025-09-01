Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: House of Guinness

House of Guinness Trailer Previews "Peaky Blinders" Creator's Series

Set to hit Netflix screens on September 25th, here's the trailer for Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight's newest series, House of Guinness.

Article Summary Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight returns with House of Guinness, debuting on Netflix September 25.

The series dives into the 19th-century Guinness family, exploring their legacy after Sir Benjamin's death.

House of Guinness spans Dublin and New York, focusing on drama among the Guinness siblings and their circle.

A-list cast includes Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, Fionn O’Shea, and James Norton.

Set to hit Netflix screens on September 25th, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight's newest period piece, House of Guinness, explores an epic story inspired by one of Europe's most famous and enduring dynasties – the Guinness Family. Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the series begins immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery, and the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur (Anthony Boyle), Edward (Louis Partridge), Anne (Emily Fairn), and Ben (Fionn O'Shea), as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness. Less than a month after getting our first look at the series, Netflix has released an official trailer offering us our best look yet at what's to come.

In addition, James Norton (Happy Valley, Bob Marley: One Love) will play Sean Rafferty; Dervla Kirwan (True Detective: Night Country, Smother) will play Aunt Agnes Guinness; Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones, In The Land of Saints and Sinners) will play Byron Hedges; Niamh McCormack (Everything Now, The Magic Flute) will play Ellen Cochrane; Danielle Galligan (Shadow and Bone S1 & S2, Obituary) will play Lady Olivia Hedges; Ann Skelly (The Nevers, The Sandman S2) will play Adelaide Guinness; Seamus O'Hara (Blue Lights, An Irish Goodbye) will play Patrick Cochrane; Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones, The Long Shadow) will play John Potter; David Wilmot (Station Eleven, Bodkin) will play Bonnie Champion; Michael Colgan (Say Nothing, The Regime) will play Rev Henry Gratton; Jessica Reynolds (Kneecap, The Wolf, The Fox And The Leopard) will play Lady Christine O'Madden; Hilda Fay (The Woman In The Wall, Spilt Milk (forthcoming)) will play Sultan, and Elizabeth Daulau (Andor, Wicked) will play Lady Henrietta St Lawrence.

Stemming from Kudos and Nebulastar, Netflix's House of Guinness is created, written, and executive-produced by Steven Knight. In addition, Karen Wilson, Elinor Day, Martin Haines, Tom Shankland, and Ivana Lowell also serve as executive producers. Cahal Bannon is a series producer, and Howard Burch is also producing. Tom Shankland (block 1) and Mounia Akl (block 2) are the series' directors.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!