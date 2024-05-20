Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, The Saurozoic Warriors

Boss Fight Studio Debuts The Saurozoic Warriors Wave 3 Figures

Inspired by action figures of the 90s, Boss Fight Studios keeps The Saurozoic Warriors alive and kicking with Wave 3

New figures include a Mosasaurus mercenary and a samurai velociraptor.

Each character comes with 25 points of articulation and unique accessories.

Pre-order now for a Q4 2024 release at $29.99 per dinosaur figure.

Boss Fight Studio is getting prehistoric once again with their new and growing The Saurozoic Warriors line. The Sauron Warriors line brings the vibe of the 90s to the modern age with a few new figures and world-building elements. Their story involves a once world where dinosaurs have advanced far beyond what anyone could have imagined creating a peaceful utopia. However, incoming world-ending asteroids have been spotted, leading to some elite citizens traveling to a new world. Generations back, and this new world known as Sauria, is now filled with powerful lords and tyrants, with revolution arising and tons of factions ready to fight. Wave 3 of The Sauronic Warriors has now been revealed from Boss Fight Studio with a mercenary Mosasaurus, a warrior monk Pterodactyl, a Viking Brontosaurus, and a samurai velociraptor. These figures have an animated design and feature some fun themed accessories. Collectors can pre-order these new chaotic battling dinosaurs for $29.99, right with Boss Fight Studio Site with Wave 3 set to arrive in Q4 2024.

The Saurozoic Warriors Wave 3 Coming Soon

"Saurozoic Warriors are battling dinosaur fighters inspired by the old skool action figures of the 90's! Each fully articulated figure is 6-inch scale, 25 points of articulation, and comes with a full range of wild accessories."

Javvik Mosa Mosasaurus / Underwater Assault

Fae Kwan Pterodactyl / Warrior Monk

Kolig Shipbreaker Brontosaurus / Viking

Sokudo Legion Raptor / Samurai

"Despite his savage appearance, Javvik Mosa is a cold and calculating mercenary. Fae Kwan is a rigorously trained warrior monk, whose hidden mountain monastery is charged with guarding a portal to center of Sauria. Kolig Shipbreaker is the head of a vicious band of raiders that travels the seas of northern Sauria. Charged with carrying out the will of their shogun, the Sokudo Legion is on a mission to destroy the rebellious Staze Akiden!"

