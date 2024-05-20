Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: kevin costner, paramount, season 5, yellowstone

Yellowstone Begins Filming Final Eps; Kevin Costner Question Remains

Filming is now underway on the final episodes of Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's Yellowstone, but the Kevin Costner question still remains.

So, who's in the mood for some good news regarding the remaining Season 5 episodes of Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's Yellowstone? Paramount Network confirmed today that production is officially underway, and filming is currently taking place in Montana. Of course, the next obvious question would be, "With Kevin Costner returning, right?" Well, here's the thing – that's still up in the air officially. What we do know – based on what we've seen in the media – is that Kevin Costner is over at Cannes to promote his film Horizon: An American Saga. Unless he has a TARDIS, we doubt he's been making the commute back and forth – though the "frequent flyer miles" would be insane.

What's also not helping matters is Costner's recent interview for GQ's Summer Issue, where the actor/filmmaker pointed at the Paramount Network series' in-flux production schedule as the reason he wasn't available – with Costner noting that the constant changes conflicted with his ability to produce his film. "We very rarely started when we said we would, and we didn't finish when we said we would," Costner shared, also including the pandemic and SAG-AFTRA/WGA strikes as reasons for the delays. "And I was OK with that. I really was. I was OK with it, but it wasn't a trend that could continue for me," he noted – adding later in the interview that he even offered to come in "a week before I start" filming "Horizon" to film a death scene if that was the route Sheridan and the others were going.

"The scripts never came. They still haven't shot it, as far as I know. The scripts never came. And so then, at one point, they said to me that we don't have an ending or anything," Costner shared with GQ. I said, 'Well if you want to kill me if you want to do something like that,' I said, 'I have a week before I start. I'll do what you want to do,'" he added. For their part, Paramount Network took issue with Costner's accounting of events – releasing a statement to GQ: "Kevin has been a big part of 'Yellowstone's' success. While we had hoped that we would continue working with him, unfortunately, we could not find a window that worked for him, all the other talent and our production needs in order to move forward together. We respect that Kevin has prioritized his new film series, and we wish him the best."

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, Paramount Network's Yellowstone is executive-produced by Sheridan, Linson, Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros, and Keith Cox.

