Monster Jam Showdown Drops Short Trailer Revealing Pre-Order

Check out the latest trailer for Monster Jam Showdown, as the team puts the game up for pre-order before its August release.

Game set for release on August 29, 2024, for PC and major consoles.

Featuring 10 game modes and over 140 liveries to unlock and collect.

Includes iconic trucks like Grave Digger and environments like Colorado.

Milestone Games has released a new trailer for Monster Jam Showdown today, showing off the game ahead of its release later this Summer. Honestly, the trailer isn't much of anything. It showed off some of the features of the game in about 3o seconds. The real reason we got one is to reveal the game is up for pre-order ahead of its release on August 29, 2024. Enjoy what little footage there is here as we wait to see more of the game in the months to come, but you can pre-order it now for PC and all three major consoles.

Monster Jam Showdown

It's time to jump into a groundbreaking, off-road arcade racing experience, packed with thrilling competitions and unique tricks. Get behind the wheel of the most iconic trucks ever, and show your skills in 10 different game modes. Drive the hottest rides in Monster Jam. Race the current fleet, legendary history-making trucks, and the wildest fictional beasts from the toy universe. Unlock more than 140 liveries and collect them all! Dive into a unique arcade racing experience full of thrilling off-road races. Squeeze your boost to best your opponents, than crash, twist, and distress both your truck and the environment to gain even more power. Get ready to defy gravity with your freestyle skills! Launch yourself into insane jumps, flips and stunts, ruling the freestyle leaderboards and becoming a trick master!

Grave Digger and Megalodon, two of the top fan-favorite trucks, have been chosen to introduce the newest entry in Milestone's catalog. The black and green wrecking machine with its spooky design and the powerful predator from pre-historic oceans are featured in a high-octane chase across the Colorado arena's breathtaking landscapes, conveying all the four-wheeled frenzy action awaiting fans worldwide. Importantly, Colorado is only one of the three original environments inspired by the American great outdoors where players will be unleashing all the power of the 66 official Monster Jam trucks. Beyond experiencing official competitions in all three categories of stadium locations inspired by real venues, Monster Jam Showdown will also take players to race in Death Valley and Alaska, offering a vast arcade package with a total of 10 different game modes.

