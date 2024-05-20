Posted in: Dropout, TV | Tagged: Make Some Noise

Dropout Releases Make Some Noise With Season Three Trailer

Dropout has revealed the official launch date for Season 3 of Make Some Noise, along with a brand new trailer showing off the season.

Article Summary Dropout unveils Season 3 of improv show Make Some Noise with a new trailer.

Wayne Brady featured in S2; Angela Giarratana stands out in upcoming season.

Season 3 premieres on June 24, with a 20-episode run scheduled biweekly.

Star-studded improv cast set to appear, including Ben Schwartz and Rachel Bloom.

Dropout has released the latest trailer for one of their most popular series on the platform, as the third season of Make Some Noise has a preview. The improv show where players take prompts from host Sam Reich and do their best to create something on the spot alone, in pairs, and as a group of three, has taken off since being a spinoff title. After the first season was a success, the crew came back for a massive run of episodes for a second year, which featured Wayne Brady as part of an episode.

Now it looks like they're coming back with a force of energy as they will have 20 episodes running biweekly with a ton of regulars from Dropout's cast of comedians and several guests coming in for single episodes to join in the fun. There are a few cool names not mentioned in the promotion for this, such as Angela Giarratana from Smosh, who is one of the noticeable new standouts. It also looks like they've taken some of the standout groups from last season and shifted them around a bit. Enjoy the trailer as the third season will make its debut on June 24, 2024.

Make Some Noise

A game show where talented contestants compete to bring to life silly prompts. The series, a spinoff of Dropout's wildly popular show Game Changer, invites guest contestants to participate in a series of improv challenges (with subjective point rewards) to compete for The Golden Ear trophy. Season three will feature a slew of improviser talent, including comedians Ben Schwartz, Pete Holmes, and Rachel Bloom, among others. Season three of Make Some Noise will premiere June 24 and air its 20-episode season biweekly on Mondays. Additional participants this season include the original "Noise Boys," Josh Ruben, Zac Oyama, and Brennan Lee Mulligan, as well as Caitlin Reilly, Anna Garcia, Echo Kellum, Paul F. Tompkins, and many recurring Dropout talent.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!